Dylan Larkin ‘shocked’ by Steve Yzerman’s decision to trade Anthony Mantha

Sharing is caring!

Quite a few people were quite surprised on Monday when news broke that Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had traded Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals.

But nobody was more surprised than Red Wings captain, Dylan Larkin.

Following Monday night’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes, Larkin spoke to the media and he admitted he was shocked to hear his pal had been traded.

Dylan Larkin said he was shocked Anthony Mantha was traded. He woke up from his nap with a text from Mantha about the trade. "We kind of grew up together. We still have a lot of growing to do. He's one of my best friends in life," Larkin said. pic.twitter.com/tzkMvGeCmU — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 13, 2021