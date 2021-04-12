Dylan Larkin ‘shocked’ by Steve Yzerman’s decision to trade Anthony Mantha

Quite a few people were quite surprised on Monday when news broke that Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had traded Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals.

But nobody was more surprised than Red Wings captain, Dylan Larkin.

Following Monday night’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes, Larkin spoke to the media and he admitted he was shocked to hear his pal had been traded.

