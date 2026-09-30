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Dylan Larkin’s Status for Opening Night

WILL DYLAN LARKIN — PLAY ON OPENING NIGHT?
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The Detroit Red Wings have received plenty of encouraging signs from Dylan Larkin over the past week. They still do not know whether he will be in the lineup when the games start counting.

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Larkin participated in practice Wednesday, marking his sixth consecutive practice with the team, according to MLive’s Ansar Khan. However, there is still no word on whether the 30-year-old center will be cleared to play Friday when Detroit opens its 2026-27 season against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena.

That leaves one of Detroit’s biggest Opening Night questions unanswered with only two days remaining.

Larkin suffered an upper-body injury during off-ice training shortly before camp opened. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff initially said there was no firm timetable for Larkin’s return, although the organization hoped he could return during the preseason.

He never made it into a preseason game.

Dylan Larkin Has Made Steady Progress

There has been progress.

Larkin returned to the ice with his teammates on Sept. 23, participating in a full practice despite not skating on one of Detroit’s regular lines. Todd McLellan called it “good progress” after trainers cleared Larkin to increase his workload.

He has continued practicing since then.

Detroit kept Larkin on its official 23-man Opening Night roster, rather than placing him among its injured or non-roster players. That does not guarantee he will play Friday, but six straight practices represent a significant step from where he was when camp opened.

Larkin’s initial return to Red Wings practice was encouraging, but Detroit has been careful not to equate practicing with being game-ready.

That distinction remains important Wednesday.

Detroit Could Use Larkin Against New York

The uncertainty carries obvious lineup consequences.

Andrew Copp has spent much of camp centering Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond while Larkin worked his way back. Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson and Mason Appleton give McLellan additional options down the middle, but none changes what Larkin means to Detroit’s offense when healthy.

There is also the larger issue surrounding Larkin.

He requested a trade during the offseason, and Detroit subsequently announced it would begin the season without a captain. Larkin has nevertheless remained with the team and said at the beginning of camp that he intended to handle the situation professionally while trying to rebuild trust with teammates and fans.

Meanwhile, trade speculation surrounding Larkin has continued as Opening Night approaches.

For the moment, however, the immediate question is much simpler.

Will No. 71 play Friday?

Decision Coming Soon

Detroit has little time left to make that call.

The Red Wings open their 101st season Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Rangers at Little Caesars Arena, beginning an 84-game schedule that features seven of Detroit’s first eight games at home.

Six consecutive practices suggest Larkin is moving in the right direction.

They do not yet guarantee a seventh straight Opening Night appearance in a Red Wings uniform.

For now, Detroit waits.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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