Dylan Larkin suffers injury vs. Blackhawks [Video]

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has done to the locker room after suffering an injury against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Featured Videos



What happened to Dylan Larkin?

During the first period of Friday’s game, Larkin was in a great deal of pain after he suffered what looked to be an injury to his right side.

Here is a video of Larking suffering an injury. You can see the pain on his face before he eventually left for the Red Wings locker room.

Larkin went to the Red Wings dressing room in a lot of pain after being injured on this play. Seemed to be his right side – note that he had core muscle surgery this offseason. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/tKJ2j8wkZO — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 22, 2022 Via @RyanHanaWWP – Twitter

Back in April, Larkin had core muscle surgery, but he was fully recovered from that.

We wish Larkin the best of luck.

Stay tuned for further updates.