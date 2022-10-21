Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin suffers injury vs. Blackhawks [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has done to the locker room after suffering an injury against the Chicago Blackhawks.

What happened to Dylan Larkin?

During the first period of Friday’s game, Larkin was in a great deal of pain after he suffered what looked to be an injury to his right side.

Here is a video of Larking suffering an injury. You can see the pain on his face before he eventually left for the Red Wings locker room.

Via @RyanHanaWWP – Twitter

Back in April, Larkin had core muscle surgery, but he was fully recovered from that.

We wish Larkin the best of luck.

Stay tuned for further updates.

