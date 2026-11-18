The ongoing standoff between Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings is becoming one of the most expensive disagreements in recent NHL history. And if something doesn’t change soon, Detroit’s former captain will have forfeited a staggering $1 million in salary without getting any closer to his desired trade.

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According to TSN NHL insider Chris Johnston, Larkin has already surrendered approximately $800,000 of his $8 million salary for the 2026-27 season. With each additional day costing him more than $41,000, the seven-figure milestone is rapidly approaching.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin’s Suspension Is Costing Him a Fortune

Larkin has been suspended without pay since Oct. 29, when his representatives informed the Red Wings that he would no longer play for the organization. What initially appeared to be an attempt to accelerate trade discussions has turned into a costly waiting game.

Speaking about the situation, Johnston revealed just how expensive the decision has become.

“He’s missed a 10th of the regular season right now, which means that he’s forfeited $800,000 of the $8 million salary he was due to draw this season from the Red Wings.”

At a reported rate of $41,237.11 per day, Larkin is on pace to cross the $1 million mark before the end of the week if the suspension continues. That is an extraordinary amount of money to sacrifice, especially considering there is still no guarantee that a trade will materialize anytime soon.

The financial consequences are nothing new, as Larkin had already approached $500,000 in forfeited salary earlier this month. But watching that figure double while negotiations remain unresolved illustrates just how far both sides appear willing to take this situation.

Red Wings Refusing to Be Pressured Into a Trade

While Larkin continues losing money, Detroit’s front office has shown little willingness to rush into a deal simply to end the drama. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has maintained that any potential transaction must benefit the organization’s long-term future.

The Red Wings have reportedly received interest from multiple teams, but finding an acceptable return remains a significant obstacle. Recent reports about Detroit’s dissatisfaction with trade offers suggest that the organization is prepared to remain patient.

That stance aligns with what Horcoff said when the suspension was initially announced. In the team’s official statement published by NHL.com, Detroit made it clear that Larkin’s approval alone would not determine whether a trade gets completed.

Johnston also offered a discouraging assessment of the current negotiations, saying there has been no meaningful progress toward a deal with the teams on Larkin’s approved list. His conclusion was particularly telling.

“There is no end to this standoff in sight.”

And therein lies the biggest problem for Larkin. Walking away from the team may have been intended to force Detroit’s hand, but the Red Wings have not demonstrated that they are willing to accept an unfavorable trade package.

Could Larkin’s Financial Losses Force a Change?

Larkin remains under contract through the 2030-31 season, with an annual salary-cap hit of $8.7 million. His contract gives him significant control over potential destinations, but it does not require Detroit to accept an offer it considers inadequate.

That creates an uncomfortable situation for both parties, although the immediate financial burden falls squarely on Larkin. The longer the suspension continues, the more money he forfeits without knowing whether his preferred outcome is any closer.

The Connor Hellebuyck Grievance Worth Watching

There is also an interesting development worth monitoring involving former Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. According to Johnston’s reporting, Hellebuyck has until Dec. 1 to potentially file a grievance seeking to recover approximately $927,835 in salary lost during his own suspension earlier this season.

A successful grievance would not automatically guarantee Larkin any reimbursement, but it could provide additional context for how similar disputes are handled. For now, Larkin’s reported losses continue accumulating under the terms of his unpaid suspension.

The question is no longer whether Larkin wants out of Detroit, because that has been obvious for months. The bigger question is how much money he is willing to sacrifice before either side changes its position.

At $41,237.11 per day, that answer is getting more expensive by the hour.