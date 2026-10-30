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Dylan Larkin’s Suspension Now Has Its Own Live Counter

Dylan Larkin suspension counter graphic with the Detroit Red Wings logo
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A fan-made website is now counting what the Dylan Larkin suspension costs the Detroit Red Wings center, one second at a time. Larkinlosses.com, built by data strategist Robson Fletcher, puts the rate at $41,237 a day and 48 cents a second. The site says it has no affiliation with the Red Wings, the NHL, the NHLPA or Larkin himself.

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How the Dylan Larkin Suspension Counter Adds Up

Fletcher built the math off Larkin’s base salary for this season, $8 million, divided across the 194 days of the NHL regular season, Sept. 29 through April 10. That comes out to $41,237 a day. Larkin’s eight-year, $69.6 million contract carries an $8.7 million average annual value, which is the figure that hits the salary cap, but the base salary is what he gives up for every day he is not paid.

The counter stops when Larkin is traded or returns to the lineup.

The Connor Hellebuyck Version Came First

Fletcher’s first counter was hellebucks.com, which tracked Connor Hellebuyck after the Winnipeg Jets suspended the goaltender without pay. By that site’s account, Hellebuyck asked for a trade and then did not report to training camp. It ran on his $7.5 million base salary, or $38,660 a day, and it finished at $927,835 over 24 unpaid days. Hellebuyck was traded to the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Oct. 23.

Where the Red Wings Stand

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff announced the suspension on Thursday, Oct. 29, after Larkin told the club he would not play for Detroit again. Friday is the second day Larkin has gone without pay. He requested a trade in June, holds a full no-trade clause, and has since widened his list of approved destinations to 10 teams.

Larkin’s pay is not the only figure moving while he sits out. The Red Wings’ projected cap space with Larkin suspended is the number that shapes what a trade can look like.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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