Former Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin was suspended without pay on Oct. 29, a little more than three weeks before he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night in a blockbuster trade. While he was away from the Red Wings, he found another place to skate.

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Where Dylan Larkin Skated During His Suspension

Emily Kaplan of ESPN revealed some important information Monday about how Larkin stayed in shape during his suspension.

“Shouldn’t take too long to see Dylan Larkin make his Canadiens debut,” Kaplan wrote on X. “He had been skating and practicing with the University of Michigan team during his suspension, which helped him stay in hockey shape.”

Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Detroit Red Wings celebrate a goal scored by Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Could Debut Wednesday for the Canadiens

Larkin played in 10 games this season for Detroit. He scored two goals and recorded four assists, along with a plus-3 rating. He was on the ice for Montreal’s morning skate Monday, but it is possible that he won’t play against the Los Angeles Kings that night.

With Larkin having stayed in hockey shape, it is possible that he starts playing for Montreal when its upcoming road trip begins Wednesday, Nov. 25, against the Colorado Avalanche. It was smart for him to skate at Michigan while serving his suspension instead of sitting at home all of the time.