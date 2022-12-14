Dylan Larkin sustains injury, out Wednesday night

Dylan Larkin left tonight’s game for the Detroit Red Wings in their 1-0 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes after sustaining an injury to his hand while blocking a shot. Derek LaLonde announced Larkin will be out for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Losing Larkin is a big loss to this Red Wings team as he is the teams leading point scorer with 27 points. This season he has 10 goals and 17 assists. LaLonde said they would be calling someone up from Grand Rapids to replace Larkin. Joe Veleno finished the game centering the first line replacing Larkin.

According to Helen St. James of the Detroit Free Press,

Derek Lalonde says Dylan Larkin unavailable Wednesday when Red Wings play at Minnesota. No explanation why yet.

The Impact of losing Dylan Larkin

The Wings fell victim to the Hurricanes, losing 1-0. Not having Larkin for the entire third period definitely impacted the potential comeback, yet the Red Wings are still 13-9-6 on the young season. The Wings travel to Minnesota to take on the Wild Wednesday night at 7:30 PM. The Wild on the season at 15-11-2, with 32 points, currently sitting in the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Wings will need someone to step up into Larkin’s place to get back into the playoff picture. They currently are two spots out of a playoff spot, three points behind the Rangers who sit in the eighth spot.