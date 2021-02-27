Dylan Larkin to miss Red Wings’ series vs. Chicago with upper-body injury

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings will be without their captain for their upcoming two-game series against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Head coach Jeff Blashill announced that Larkin would be missing the next two games with an upper body injury:

Jeff Blashill says Dylan Larkin (undisclosed) will miss Red Wings weekend series with Chicago. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 27, 2021

According to Blashill, the injury affected Larkin’s ability to take faceoffs. Robby Fabbri may be inserted into his spot on the top line, while taxi squad forward Frans Nielsen could make a return to the lineup.

In 22 games played this season, Larkin has tallied four goals with seven assists. The Red Wings take on the Blackhawks tonight and tomorrow, both at Chicago’s United Center.