Dylan Larkin Weighs in on Red Wings HC Todd McLellan

Dylan Larkin believes Todd McLellan is the right man to lead the Red Wings out of their playoff drought. And he's not alone.

The 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season may have ended in familiar fashion—with an empty postseason schedule—but inside the locker room, there’s fresh optimism. And it starts at the top.

Dylan Larkin, the heart and soul of the Red Wings, believes the tide is finally shifting. And he’s crediting head coach Todd McLellan for helping turn that corner.

“Todd is a really good coach and I’ve been very impressed with him,” Larkin said during his season-ending media availability. “A Training Camp with our group, our young guys, and our core with him would be very valuable. I think Todd is going to really help turn this thing around here.”

That’s not just captain-speak. That’s buy-in from the most important voice in the building.

Todd McLellan

Players Responding to McLellan’s Style

McLellan wasn’t even behind the bench for a full season, but the veteran coach made an immediate impression on a roster filled with young talent and veteran grit.

Andrew Copp, one of the team’s most experienced forwards, echoed Larkin’s praise.

“But from the time that I did have, I thought (McLellan) was a real leader,” Copp said. “He had a really nice presence to him in terms of getting us going and holding us accountable, but at the same time empowering the players on the team and the leadership and trusting us to instinctually play.”

That balance—structure mixed with player empowerment—is exactly what the Red Wings have lacked in recent seasons.

A Promising Finish, But Not Enough

After replacing Derek Lalonde midseason, McLellan guided the Red Wings to a 26-18-4 record. It was a respectable run, but the damage had already been done from the slow start.

Detroit finished just outside the playoff picture, once again. But this time, something felt different. There was resilience. There was urgency. There was identity.

Now, with a full offseason and training camp under McLellan’s belt, the Red Wings are hoping year ten of the drought ends very differently.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]