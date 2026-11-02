The Washington Capitals are one of the 10 teams on Dylan Larkin’s approved trade list, and the Detroit Red Wings have been doing their homework on them. Assistant general manager Kris Draper, who runs Detroit’s pro scouting, sat in the press box for two Capitals games in four days: Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers and Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

What Draper is looking at is not hard to guess. What is harder is figuring out how Washington could actually fit Larkin on its books.

Oct 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Joseph Woll (53) makes a save on Washington Capitals left wing Ilya Protas (62) during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Cap Is the Hurdle in a Capitals-Red Wings Trade

The piece Detroit wants is Ilya Protas. Alexander Rosquez of The Hockey Writers notes that TSN’s Pierre LeBrun has called the 20-year-old forward “an obvious target for Detroit in any package.” Protas put up 29 goals and 66 points in 69 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears and was named the league’s rookie of the year.

Here is the problem. Protas carries a cap hit of just $932,500 in each of the next three seasons, and Larkin’s cap hit is $8.7 million. Prospects and picks do not move that kind of money. For this to work, Washington has to send real salary back to Detroit.

According to puckpedia.com, the Capitals have minus $1.32 million in projected cap space and $2.27 million in cap space. As for the Red Wings, they have $23.44 million in projected cap space and $28.42 million in cap space. Detroit has the room to absorb a contract. Washington does not have the room to add one.

Dylan Strome Is the Obvious Salary to Send Back

Rosquez does not name a cap casualty, but one name fits the math better than the rest. Dylan Strome carries a $5 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season. Moving him would clear most of the space Washington needs, and Detroit has the room to take him without sending anything back.

Strome would not be a throw-in, either. He is a center, which is exactly what Detroit would be losing in Larkin. In 13 games this season, Strome has three goals and nine assists with a plus-3 rating. He is 29 years old and would slot into Detroit’s top six immediately.

That is the shape of a Capitals deal: Protas as the young piece Detroit has been hunting, Strome as the salary that makes the cap work, and Washington deciding whether Larkin is worth breaking up its middle to get.