Report: Dylan Larkin Shut the Door on the Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers made a call about a Dylan Larkin trade this off-season and were told to look elsewhere. The Detroit Red Wings captain, who asked out in June, does not have Philadelphia on his list of acceptable destinations.

The Flyers spent the summer swinging big and missing. Philadelphia tendered an offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson worth five years and $90 million, an $18 million average annual value that is the richest in NHL history, and the Ducks matched it. Philadelphia has not made many big moves since.

One player who seemed interesting to them was Dylan Larkin. He requested a trade earlier this off-season and the Red Wings have not moved him. Steve Yzerman is no longer running the front office either. Detroit announced on July 15 that Yzerman was transitioning out of the executive vice president and general manager role to become senior advisor to governor and CEO Chris Ilitch, and the club is still searching for its next leader of hockey operations.

Larkin played in 74 games last season with Detroit. He scored 34 goals and recorded 33 assists for 67 points, along with a plus-3 rating. He has been a member of the Red Wings since the 2015-16 NHL season.

Dylan Larkin Wasn’t Interested in Being Traded to the Philadelphia Flyers

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic covers the Flyers. He did a very recent fan mailbag. A fan named Dan M. asked him, “In the next 12 months, do any of the following find their way to Philly: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Robert Thomas, Dylan Larkin or Quinn Hughes? How would you rank the likelihood (player by player)?“

Kurz said this about the Flyers’ chances of getting Larkin from the Red Wings: “The Flyers checked in on Larkin after his trade request became public, but were told they weren’t on his list of acceptable destinations, and he might end up staying in Detroit now Steve Yzerman is gone anyway.”

Dylan Larkin Trade Talk Isn’t Going Away

With it looking like Larkin is going to stay, it goes to show that the Red Wings made the right choice keeping the captain and changing general managers instead. Had the front office left Yzerman in place, it would have been interesting to see where Detroit would have traded him to.

Larkin’s list is short, and Philadelphia is not on it. The Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are the three teams he would waive his no-trade clause to join, and none of them has met Detroit’s asking price. It is not a shock that he didn’t want to go to Philadelphia. The Flyers are a fringe playoff team at best, and Larkin probably wanted a true contender. If he stays with the Red Wings for the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, the trade rumors could resurface by the trade deadline if Detroit is not good again this season.