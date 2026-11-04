New NHL Report Identifies Teams Hesitating on Dylan Larkin Trade

The Detroit Red Wings have spent months trying to find a trade that works for Dylan Larkin, but the latest NHL reporting suggests their biggest problem might be more complicated than his unwillingness to approve additional destinations.

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Some of the teams Larkin is already willing to join apparently aren’t in much of a hurry to acquire him.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, four organizations on Larkin’s approved 10-team trade list are taking a cautious approach to negotiations, creating another obstacle for interim general manager Shawn Horcoff.

And considering Detroit’s determination to secure a substantial return for its former captain, that’s a significant problem.

Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Four Teams Reportedly Taking Cautious Approach to Dylan Larkin Trade

During Monday’s episode of The Chris Johnston Show, Johnston identified four teams that aren’t showing much urgency to complete a Larkin trade.

As detailed in the November 4 report examining Johnston’s comments, those organizations are:

Washington Capitals

Tampa Bay Lightning

New Jersey Devils

Utah Mammoth

Johnston characterized those clubs as “not desperate to get something done,” suggesting they are waiting to better understand what acquiring Larkin would require.

That’s an important distinction.

The report does not establish that any of the four teams has definitively ruled out acquiring Larkin. It also doesn’t mean they have all made offers that Detroit rejected.

Instead, it indicates those organizations are approaching the situation carefully rather than aggressively pursuing an immediate agreement.

For Horcoff, that creates a difficult negotiating environment.

The Red Wings can contact 10 acceptable destinations, but having permission to trade Larkin to a team doesn’t guarantee that organization is willing to pay Detroit’s asking price.

Why This Is Bad News for the Red Wings

Larkin’s trade protection has been one of the biggest obstacles throughout this process.

The 30-year-old center carries an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit and remains under contract through the 2030-31 season.

Those circumstances make him an attractive long-term addition for the right organization, but they also limit how easily a contender can fit him into its roster and payroll.

And Detroit isn’t interested in giving him away.

As we previously reported when examining Washington’s salary-cap challenge, acquiring Larkin would likely require the Capitals to send salary back while also assembling a return attractive enough for Horcoff.

That combination makes an already complicated trade even more difficult.

The same basic issue applies throughout the market.

A team might appreciate Larkin’s ability to play significant minutes, contribute offensively, and handle important defensive assignments without believing he’s worth sacrificing multiple young assets.

Another organization might have the prospects Detroit wants but lack sufficient flexibility to take on his contract.

And some contenders simply may not consider another center a pressing need.

That’s what makes Johnston’s latest reporting so concerning for the Red Wings.

Detroit doesn’t need 10 teams that would theoretically accept Larkin.

It needs multiple organizations genuinely motivated to compete for him.

Dylan Larkin’s Refusal to Expand Trade List Creates Bigger Problem

The timing of this report is especially noteworthy because of another development involving Larkin’s representatives.

As we reported Tuesday night, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun revealed that Horcoff recently approached Larkin’s camp about expanding his list of approved destinations.

The request was rejected.

According to LeBrun, Larkin’s representatives maintained that 10 acceptable destinations should provide Detroit with enough possibilities to complete a trade.

But Johnston’s assessment suggests that the actual number of motivated buyers could be considerably smaller.

If Washington, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, and Utah aren’t particularly aggressive, Detroit has fewer realistic options than the original list suggests.

That doesn’t mean none of those teams could eventually complete a deal.

It does mean Horcoff cannot necessarily count on them to create the type of bidding competition that might force an interested organization to improve its offer.

Meanwhile, reportedly interested teams outside Larkin’s approved destinations remain unable to acquire him without his consent.

For a franchise trying to obtain a young center or other significant building blocks in return, that imbalance matters.

Shawn Horcoff Has Little Reason to Panic

Despite the frustrating circumstances, there is another side to this situation.

Detroit isn’t obligated to accept an inferior return simply because Larkin wants to leave.

Following the decision to suspend the former captain without pay, Horcoff explained that the Red Wings were prepared to wait for a satisfactory deal.

That’s the correct approach.

Larkin remains a valuable player on a long-term contract, and acquiring a comparable center would be extremely difficult.

If Detroit moves him for an underwhelming package, the organization could spend years trying to replace the production and responsibilities he leaves behind.

That would be particularly damaging for a franchise still attempting to establish itself as a consistent playoff contender.

Horcoff must also consider what type of return would actually improve the Red Wings.

A package built around draft picks might look impressive on paper, but it wouldn’t necessarily address the team’s immediate need for established NHL talent.

On the other hand, refusing every offer that doesn’t contain a potential franchise cornerstone could keep the situation unresolved indefinitely.

Finding that balance will be crucial.

The Red Wings Need Buyers, Not Just Approved Destinations

Johnston’s latest report reveals an important weakness in Detroit’s negotiating position.

The problem isn’t necessarily that nobody wants Larkin.

It’s that some of the organizations he would accept may not want him badly enough to offer what Detroit considers fair compensation.

Minnesota has reportedly remained aggressive, but its willingness to pursue Larkin doesn’t automatically give Horcoff the leverage created by multiple determined buyers.

And unless another approved destination becomes more serious, Detroit could continue facing the same difficult choice.

Accept a return that falls short of its expectations, or hold onto a player who has made it clear he wants to continue his career elsewhere.

For now, there is no confirmed agreement with any team, and no verified change to Larkin’s list of approved destinations.

The biggest question is no longer how many teams Larkin would join. It’s how many are actually willing to pay Detroit’s price.

Until that changes, Horcoff’s patience may be tested even further.