Staal’s Calf Tear Opens Carolina’s Door To Dylan Larkin

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without their captain for one to two months, which is the kind of hole a Dylan Larkin trade is built to fill. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour announced Tuesday that center Jordan Staal tore his calf warming up before Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. Staal, the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, has no goals, no assists and a minus-2 rating in six games this season.

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Carolina is 5-1-1 with 11 points and leads the Metropolitan Division, so the defending Stanley Cup champions are not short on wins. They are short a center. The best one anybody is talking about belongs to the Detroit Red Wings, and his name is Dylan Larkin.

Why A Dylan Larkin Trade Fits Carolina Now

Staal is 38 and plays the defensive center role on Carolina’s third line, behind Sebastian Aho on the top line and Logan Stankoven on the second. His current contract runs out after this season, and the one-year extension he signed in September carries a $4.9 million cap hit for 2027-28. Larkin is 30 and is owed $8.7 million a year for five more seasons, through 2030-31. He has a goal, an assist and a minus-1 rating in three games.

That is the trade in one line. Carolina would be adding a 30-year-old scoring center to slot in behind Aho, not a like-for-like replacement for what Staal does on the third line. For a team trying to repeat, that is the upgrade, and it is why the fit works for both sides.

Larkin’s No-Trade Clause Is The First Hurdle

Larkin holds a full no-trade clause through the 2027-28 season, so he picks his destination. The teams he has approved have been reported as the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said in late September that the list had grown to roughly eight contenders, adding Colorado, Washington and Tampa Bay, with one club still unnamed. Carolina is not on it.

So the Hurricanes cannot simply call Detroit and make an offer. Larkin would have to add them to the list first. What Carolina has that most of the teams already on it do not is the room to pay him: roughly $10 million in cap space against this season’s $104 million ceiling. The Avalanche, Capitals, Lightning and Stars are the clubs reported to have trouble fitting $8.7 million.

The Hurricanes Have The Draft Capital Detroit Wants

If the Hurricanes are willing to go all in for a second straight Stanley Cup, they are going to have to send real draft capital back to Detroit. A first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028 and another first-round pick in 2030 is roughly the shape of it. Two first-rounders and a second is the kind of package that moves a 30-year-old No. 1 center.

The prospects are the harder part. Ivan Ryabkin, a 19-year-old center Carolina took 62nd overall in the 2025 draft, is the name Detroit would ask about first. Felix Unger Sorum, a 21-year-old winger the Hurricanes picked at the same spot in 2023, is the other Carolina prospect who would interest the Red Wings.

Hefty Price For A Defending Champion

There is no doubt this would be a heavy price for the Hurricanes to pay. Carolina has been run well enough under Brind’Amour to afford it, and general manager Eric Tulsky has a record of finding talent in the draft. If the Hurricanes decide to chase a second Cup with a trade this size, they have the money and the assets to do it. What they do not have yet is Larkin’s permission.