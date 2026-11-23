The Detroit Red Wings finally made the blockbuster trade that sent Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, Nov. 22. Along with Larkin going to Montreal, Detroit sent a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick. In return, the Red Wings acquired Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028. Both first-round picks are top-10 protected, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston.

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This was a big trade for both Detroit and Montreal. Larkin played 10 games this season for the Red Wings, scoring two goals and recording four assists. With the Dylan Larkin trade finally done, there are no doubt some losers around the league. Who are they?

Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Minnesota Wild Are the Biggest Losers From the Dylan Larkin Trade

It felt as if the Minnesota Wild and the Red Wings were eventually going to get a deal done for Larkin, and it never happened. Minnesota was one of the three teams on Larkin’s original trade list, and the Wild reportedly offered Danila Yurov and three first-round picks, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. With the Wild missing out on Larkin, general manager Bill Guerin will now need to find a center elsewhere.

With Quinn Hughes able to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, the Wild need to do everything they can to go all-in on a potential Stanley Cup run. It seemed as if the Red Wings wanted more than just draft picks in a potential trade.

Carolina Hurricanes Watch a Rival Get Better at Center

The Carolina Hurricanes beat Montreal in the Eastern Conference Final last spring on the way to the Stanley Cup. If they are going to win the East again, it is probably going to have to come through another matchup with the Canadiens. Carolina was one of the teams on Larkin’s expanded trade list, and the Hurricanes went about a month without captain Jordan Staal and his torn calf before activating him Nov. 14. They had the draft capital and the prospects to give Detroit in a potential trade for Larkin.

Instead, the Canadiens just got better at center. Carolina’s road to going back-to-back is not going to be easy.

Boston Bruins Never Got Their Chance

Larkin was traded to a team that was not on his 10-team list. There were rumblings about the Boston Bruins being in the mix for Larkin, but Boston was not on that list either. The only way he was going to Boston was if he agreed to be traded there, and that obviously didn’t happen. The Bruins had the prospects to trade, but they didn’t have much say in the Larkin situation.