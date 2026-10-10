The Detroit Red Wings have spent months trying to navigate Dylan Larkin’s trade request, but a new report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggests there may be one team capable of offering exactly what Detroit wants. Unfortunately, there is a significant obstacle standing between the Red Wings and a potential blockbuster deal.

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According to Seravalli, the Montreal Canadiens possess the combination of young talent and trade assets necessary to satisfy Detroit’s reported asking price for Larkin. However, the 30-year-old center reportedly has no interest in approving a trade to Montreal, creating an unusual situation in which a potentially attractive trade partner may not even have an opportunity to make a deal.

The timing is particularly interesting, as the Red Wings are scheduled to visit the Canadiens on Saturday night. While there is no indication that a trade is imminent, the matchup provides another reminder of how complicated Larkin’s future has become.

Oct 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck during the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Frank Seravalli Identifies Montreal as Potential Dylan Larkin Trade Partner

In his latest NHL insider column, Frank Seravalli revealed that one NHL front office executive believes Montreal could meet Detroit’s demands for Larkin. The executive pointed to the Canadiens’ ability to contend while possessing enough valuable assets to make a substantial offer.

“Larkin could end this saga tomorrow if he added the Canadiens to his list,” the executive told Seravalli. “Who cares if they’re in the same division? They are the one team with a chance to contend that can also give Detroit what it wants for Larkin.”

That assessment is significant because Detroit has reportedly maintained an extremely high asking price for its former captain. Rather than simply accumulating draft picks or prospects, the Red Wings have been seeking players capable of helping the organization remain competitive while preparing for the future.

The Canadiens could potentially satisfy those demands because of the young talent already in their organization. Montreal has assembled an impressive collection of developing players and prospects while positioning itself to become a more serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

However, the executive’s assessment should not be confused with confirmation that Montreal has offered Detroit an acceptable trade package. It establishes that at least one NHL front office believes the Canadiens have the necessary assets, not that the two organizations are close to completing a deal.

Why Montreal Could Give the Red Wings What They Want

One of the biggest challenges facing Detroit is finding a trade partner willing to surrender significant NHL talent for a player entering his 30s. Larkin remains an excellent center, but the Red Wings have reportedly been reluctant to accept a package built primarily around future draft picks.

According to previous insider reporting, Detroit’s ideal return would resemble a younger version of Larkin. That means finding a player capable of contributing immediately, handling significant responsibilities down the middle, and remaining part of the team’s core for several seasons.

Montreal is among the organizations with enough young talent to potentially construct an appealing package. Center prospect Michael Hage, who is playing at Michigan, and defenseman David Reinbacher, who is with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, give the Canadiens options that many established contenders simply do not possess.

The Canadiens also have the flexibility to include valuable draft capital if they decide a major acquisition is necessary. Still, there is an important difference between possessing attractive assets and actually being willing to trade them.

Montreal Would Have to Break Up Its Young Core

Montreal has spent considerable time building its current young core, and surrendering several important pieces would represent a significant commitment. A potential Larkin trade would require the Canadiens to determine whether adding an established top-six center justifies sacrificing some of the players they have developed.

Detroit would face an equally important decision about how much immediate NHL talent must be included in return. A package loaded with promising prospects might look impressive on paper, but it would not necessarily replace what Larkin currently provides.

Dylan Larkin’s No-Trade Clause Creates a Major Obstacle

Perhaps the most important detail in Seravalli’s report has nothing to do with Montreal’s roster or potential trade assets. Larkin reportedly has not included any Canadian NHL franchises among the destinations he would approve through his contractual trade protection.

As we previously reported, Larkin expanded his list of potential destinations during the offseason, creating additional possibilities for interim general manager Shawn Horcoff. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman identified organizations such as Colorado, Washington, Dallas, and Tampa Bay among the teams that could potentially enter the conversation, while adding on Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts” podcast that he did not believe any Canadian team was on it.

Montreal, however, reportedly remains outside that group.

That distinction gives Larkin considerable leverage because Detroit cannot simply move him to whichever organization offers the most attractive return. His trade protection allows him to reject a destination even if the Red Wings believe the proposed deal would significantly improve their roster.

For Horcoff, that creates a frustrating situation because the best available trade offer might not come from a team Larkin is willing to join. The Red Wings must balance their desire to receive maximum value with the contractual rights of a player who has spent his entire NHL career in Detroit.

Larkin has not publicly explained why Canadian teams are absent from his reported list. It would therefore be a mistake to assume his position is connected to Montreal’s market, media environment, or status as an Atlantic Division rival.

Until Larkin changes his reported preferences, Montreal remains a hypothetical destination rather than a realistic trade partner.

Canadiens Have Already Demonstrated Their Willingness to Pursue a Major Trade

Another interesting aspect of Seravalli’s reporting involves Montreal’s willingness to pursue significant roster upgrades. The insider revealed that the Canadiens previously assembled a substantial package in an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Kirill Marchenko.

That reported proposal included two forwards and one defenseman from Montreal’s current NHL roster, a first-round draft pick, and an additional conditional selection that could have become another first-rounder. Although the deal never materialized, it demonstrated that Montreal was prepared to consider moving significant assets for the right player.

There is no confirmation that the Canadiens would offer the same package for Larkin. However, their reported willingness to explore a major transaction makes the possibility of another aggressive pursuit worth examining.

Montreal already has Nick Suzuki anchoring its top line, and adding Larkin could give the organization another proven center capable of handling difficult matchups. His speed, offensive production, and defensive responsibilities would provide the Canadiens with considerable flexibility.

Larkin is also coming off a 34-goal, 67-point season, demonstrating that he remains productive despite the uncertainty surrounding his future. According to Reuters’ recap of Detroit’s October 6 victory over Ottawa, he recorded a goal and an assist in his season debut, helping the Red Wings earn their first victory of the campaign.

His performance reinforced why Detroit has been unwilling to accept an underwhelming trade package. Even with the ongoing speculation, Larkin remains one of the most important offensive players on the roster.

Shawn Horcoff Cannot Afford to Make the Wrong Decision

The emergence of Montreal as a potentially attractive trade partner presents another challenge for Horcoff, who is already managing several significant issues during his interim tenure. Beyond Larkin’s future, Detroit remains involved in a difficult contract dispute with Simon Edvinsson while attempting to establish a more competitive NHL roster.

The Red Wings have also endured a disappointing beginning to the regular season, falling to 1-3-0 after Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. That record only increases the importance of making decisions that support both the team’s immediate needs and its long-term direction.

As we reported following Horcoff’s introductory press conference, the interim general manager declined to publicly reveal whether Larkin still wanted to leave Detroit. Horcoff emphasized that conversations between the organization and the veteran center would remain private, leaving significant uncertainty surrounding the situation.

That approach has continued to make it difficult to determine whether Detroit is actively pursuing a trade or simply remaining open to offers. What has become increasingly clear, however, is that the Red Wings are in no position to surrender their top center without receiving substantial value.

Detroit’s Center Depth Is Already Thin

Detroit’s problems at center have already been exposed by injuries to J.T. Compher and Marco Kasper, both of whom are on injured reserve. Trading Larkin without acquiring a capable replacement would create another major obstacle for a team hoping to end its ten-year playoff drought.

Horcoff must therefore approach any potential deal with more than the asking price in mind. The organization needs to understand how a trade would affect its current lineup, future salary commitments, and ability to compete within the Atlantic Division.

Apr 13, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Biggest Roadblock May Be Larkin Himself

Seravalli’s latest reporting introduces an intriguing possibility for Detroit, but it also highlights the fundamental problem that has prevented a Dylan Larkin trade from materializing. Finding an organization with the necessary assets is only half the challenge when the player controls which destinations he will consider.

Montreal may have enough talent to satisfy Detroit’s demands, and the Canadiens could certainly benefit from adding another established center. But unless Larkin becomes willing to consider playing in Canada, those potential advantages may never lead to serious negotiations.

For the Red Wings, patience remains an option because Larkin is under contract through the 2030-31 season. Detroit does not have to accept an unfavorable return simply because the veteran requested a change of scenery.

Still, the longer the situation continues, the more difficult it becomes for Horcoff to establish a clear direction for the franchise. The Red Wings must determine whether their best path forward involves retaining Larkin or identifying a trade package that provides meaningful help for the future.