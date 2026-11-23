The Detroit Red Wings traded Dylan Larkin, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night, the Canadiens announced. In exchange, the Red Wings receive forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to prospect Michael Hage and four draft picks in all: first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028. Both first-round picks are top-10 protected, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston.

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With that, the Dylan Larkin trade saga is finally over. There has been plenty of reaction to the deal, and despite what Detroit got in return, Dave Reid of NHL Network liked what Montreal did in landing Larkin.

“At the end of the day, this is a steal for the Montreal Canadiens,” Reid said on NHL Tonight, in a clip posted by NHL Media.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Is the Most Proven Player in the Trade

Now in Montreal, Larkin is the most proven player on either side of this trade. He has been in the NHL since 2015 and should immediately improve the Canadiens down the middle. In 10 games with Detroit this season, he scored two goals and added four assists with a plus-3 rating, per the Canadiens.

Larkin also helped the United States win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has scored at least 30 goals in each of the last five seasons.

Montreal Is a Serious Stanley Cup Contender Now

Last season, Montreal reached the Eastern Conference Final before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes. This season, the Canadiens are 14-6-4 and sit third in the Atlantic Division. Montreal is gearing up for a Stanley Cup run. The Canadiens have not won it all since 1993, and they remain the last Canadian team to win the Cup.

Why the Dylan Larkin Trade Favors Montreal

This looks like a steal for Montreal because the Canadiens are trying to win now, while Detroit is in a total rebuild. Even though the Canadiens gave up two first-round picks, those picks are likely to land later in the first round if Montreal keeps winning. Larkin is also a major upgrade at center over Kirby Dach.