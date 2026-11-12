The Detroit Red Wings have a massive trade offer reportedly sitting on the table for Dylan Larkin, but that apparently doesn’t mean a deal is getting any closer. In fact, the latest comments from NHL insider Pierre LeBrun suggest the Dylan Larkin trade talks have become about more than simply finding the right players and draft picks.

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Appearing Wednesday on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer, LeBrun discussed the growing tension surrounding Larkin, his representatives, and Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff. After speaking with both sides at the NHL general managers meetings in Toronto, LeBrun suggested those involved are now trying to calm an increasingly uncomfortable situation.

“I think what’s happened here is there’s been a lot of hurt feelings through this process,” LeBrun said. He added that those involved are attempting to “bring down the temperature” in hopes of eventually reaching a resolution.

That’s an interesting development considering how ugly the situation has become between Larkin and the organization he has spent his entire NHL career representing.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Brennan Othmann (78) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) exchanges words during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Trade Talks Remain at a Standstill

On Tuesday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that Minnesota’s reported offer for Larkin includes 22-year-old forward Danila Yurov and three first-round draft picks. That’s an enormous potential return for Detroit, although Friedman emphasized that the exact package remains his understanding rather than an officially confirmed offer.

Speaking on Oilers NOW, Friedman explained that Larkin has not expanded his list of 10 approved destinations. With several of those teams unable or unwilling to make a deal, the Red Wings have limited options.

Detroit has already been confronted with a difficult decision involving Minnesota’s reported package. But the latest comments from LeBrun suggest that repairing communication could be just as important as negotiating the financial and hockey-related details of a trade.

Shawn Horcoff Refuses to Rush a Trade

Horcoff has maintained that the Red Wings will not move Larkin simply to make the ongoing drama disappear. The interim general manager recently described the negotiations as status quo, making it clear that Detroit still needs a return that benefits the organization.

Larkin’s Suspension and Contract Raise the Stakes

Larkin, meanwhile, has been suspended without pay since October 29 after informing the Red Wings that he would no longer play for the team. According to NHL.com’s account of the suspension, Horcoff has continued exploring potential trades while emphasizing the organization’s long-term interests.

The 30-year-old center recorded two goals and four assists in 10 games before leaving the lineup. He remains under contract through the 2030-31 season, carrying an annual salary-cap hit of $8.7 million.

For Detroit, the question is no longer just whether Minnesota’s reported offer is good enough. It’s whether Horcoff and Larkin’s camp can find enough common ground to finally end a situation that has become one of the NHL’s most closely watched trade sagas.