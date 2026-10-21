The Detroit Red Wings have a difficult decision to make regarding Dylan Larkin, and one potential trade destination is generating plenty of intrigue. A new trade proposal would send Detroit’s former captain to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a package built around young talent and draft picks.

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With Larkin reportedly expanding his list of acceptable destinations to 10 teams, the Devils are now among the clubs he would consider joining. That development has created an interesting question for Detroit: Could New Jersey put together an offer worth accepting?

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Trade Proposal Includes Dawson Mercer

A trade idea published Wednesday examines how New Jersey could acquire Larkin without completely sacrificing its future. The hypothetical framework includes forward Dawson Mercer, prospect Alexander Command, and additional draft compensation.

Here is what the proposed deal could look like:

Detroit Red Wings receive:

Dawson Mercer (Forward)

Alexander Command (Prospect)

Future draft picks

New Jersey Devils receive:

Dylan Larkin (Center)

Mercer would be the centerpiece of the potential return, giving Detroit a 24-year-old NHL forward with an established role and a $4 million annual cap hit. Command would provide a longer-term development piece, while the draft selections would give the Red Wings additional assets to build around.

However, this is a proposed trade package, not a reported offer from New Jersey. There has been no confirmed report that the Devils have presented this specific deal to Detroit.

Why New Jersey Could Be an Intriguing Landing Spot

The Devils already have two outstanding centers in Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, but acquiring Larkin would give them another proven offensive weapon. It could also provide New Jersey with the kind of center depth that becomes especially valuable during a lengthy Stanley Cup playoff run.

There is also a connection that makes this particular destination interesting. Larkin has a relationship with the Hughes brothers through international hockey, and the opportunity to join Jack and Luke Hughes could make New Jersey an appealing option.

More importantly, Larkin reportedly has no objection to playing for the Devils. As we previously reported, New Jersey was among the 10 teams on his expanded list of acceptable trade destinations.

That is significant because Larkin’s trade protection prevents Detroit from simply sending him to the highest bidder. Any potential agreement must make sense for both the Red Wings and the player.

Would Detroit Actually Make This Trade?

From Detroit’s perspective, the biggest concern should be whether this package provides enough value to justify losing a proven top-line center. Mercer is an interesting young player, but replacing everything Larkin brings to the lineup would be extremely difficult.

The Red Wings also need to consider their current competitive timeline. Moving Larkin primarily for prospects and future draft selections could leave Detroit with another significant hole down the middle.

There is also a financial obstacle for New Jersey. Larkin carries an $8.7 million annual cap hit through the 2030-31 season, and an analysis of the Devils’ salary-cap situation indicates that the team would need to create substantial flexibility to accommodate his contract.

Even including Mercer’s salary in the deal would not solve the entire problem. New Jersey might need to move additional money or involve another team before a trade could become realistic.

For Detroit, there should be no urgency to accept an offer simply because Larkin wants a change of scenery. The Red Wings still control his contractual rights for several more seasons, giving management the opportunity to wait for a package that delivers meaningful value.

Red Wings Have Made Their Position Clear

Despite the ongoing speculation, Detroit has not publicly indicated that it intends to give Larkin away at a discount. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has instead emphasized the organization’s support for the veteran center while his future remains unsettled.

As we detailed following Horcoff’s October 14 comments, the Red Wings remain supportive of Larkin despite his offseason trade request. Horcoff also characterized the situation as essentially unchanged, offering no indication that an agreement was imminent.

That approach makes sense for an organization attempting to compete while searching for permanent hockey operations leadership. Trading one of Detroit’s most valuable players without receiving adequate compensation could create problems that extend well beyond this season.

Bottom Line

The idea of Dylan Larkin joining the New Jersey Devils is intriguing, especially with New Jersey reportedly appearing on his expanded list of acceptable destinations. However, the proposed return raises legitimate questions about whether Detroit would be getting enough value for one of its most important players.

Mercer, a prospect, and draft picks might provide the foundation for a conversation, but Detroit should be aiming higher if it decides to move Larkin. Until credible reporting establishes actual discussions between the two organizations, this remains an interesting trade pitch rather than a developing deal.