The Detroit Red Wings could be approaching a major turning point in the Dylan Larkin trade saga, at least according to the latest comments from ESPN’s John Buccigross. The veteran broadcaster believes Detroit’s former captain could be on the move within the next 7 to 10 days, adding a new sense of urgency to a situation that has dominated headlines for months.

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During Friday’s edition of Frankly Hockey, Buccigross revealed that he recently received information suggesting a trade could be coming. When fellow host Frank Seravalli asked whether he was referring to Larkin, Buccigross confirmed that he was.

“I think there’s going to be a trade within 7 to 10 days in Detroit,” Buccigross said during the discussion shared by Seravalli.

The comments were highlighted in a new report examining Detroit’s trade situation, which suggested that a deal could be approaching. However, Buccigross did not identify a destination, reveal a completed agreement, or confirm that the Red Wings are in advanced negotiations with a particular team.

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Trade Prediction Raises the Stakes for Detroit

Larkin’s future has remained uncertain since he requested a trade following the 2025-26 season. The 30-year-old subsequently lost his captaincy, although he has continued playing for Detroit while the organization evaluates its options.

Just days ago, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff offered little indication that a resolution was imminent. As Detroit Sports Nation reported following Horcoff’s October 14 comments, the Red Wings have maintained a supportive public position toward Larkin despite his unresolved request.

Horcoff also made it clear that the organization was not actively looking to move restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson. The general manager’s comments offered some clarity regarding Detroit’s intentions, but they did not establish a definitive timeline for Larkin.

That makes Buccigross’ prediction noteworthy because it introduces a specific window for a potential transaction. Still, the Red Wings have not publicly confirmed that a Larkin trade is close to being finalized.

Detroit Red Wings Face a Major Decision on Larkin’s Return

Perhaps the biggest obstacle to moving Larkin is finding a package that actually makes sense for Detroit. According to recent reporting, the Red Wings are seeking multiple valuable assets, including established NHL talent, high-end prospects, and draft capital.

Larkin carries an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit and has significant control over his next destination through his contract’s trade protection. Even if an interested team can satisfy Detroit’s asking price, Larkin would still need to approve the move.

Minnesota has repeatedly surfaced in discussions surrounding Larkin’s future, while other potential destinations have also received attention. As we previously examined when Montreal was mentioned as a possible landing spot, having enough assets to complete a trade does not necessarily mean a team is among Larkin’s approved destinations.

The challenge for Horcoff is finding a trade that satisfies both the player and the organization. Moving Larkin without receiving an NHL-ready replacement would create another significant hole down the middle of Detroit’s lineup.

Could Dylan Larkin Really Be Traded Before October Ends?

Buccigross’ comments suggest that the next week and a half could be particularly important for the Red Wings. A trade during that period would represent one of the franchise’s most significant roster changes in years and could reshape Detroit’s plans for the remainder of the season.

There is also reason to approach the timeline cautiously, considering how long the situation has already remained unresolved. The NHL’s October 14 report on Horcoff’s comments described Larkin’s situation as unchanged, meaning the newest prediction represents a possible development rather than an official announcement.

For Detroit fans, the question is no longer simply whether Larkin wants to leave. The bigger question is whether the Red Wings can secure a return substantial enough to justify parting ways with a player who has spent his entire NHL career with the organization.

Buccigross believes a Dylan Larkin trade could happen within 10 days, but the deal is far from confirmed. Until Detroit announces an agreement or additional reporting identifies concrete progress in negotiations, the prediction remains exactly that: a prediction.