Report: Red Wings Want a Younger Dylan Larkin Back

A Dylan Larkin trade feels like a matter of when, not if, for the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury that has kept him out since training camp opened.

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He has spent his first 11 NHL seasons with Detroit. During the 2025-26 season, Larkin played in 74 games and scored 34 goals with 33 assists and a plus-3 rating. Larkin is also no longer the team captain, and he holds a full no-trade clause. What do the Red Wings potentially want in return for him?

What the Red Wings Want in a Dylan Larkin Trade

The Red Wings center corps is very thin with Larkin out of the lineup. If Detroit is going to trade him away, it is very clear what they would want in return for him.

Frank Seravalli, an NHL insider, was on the Flames Now podcast with Pat Steinberg on Monday, Sept. 28 talking about what the Red Wings potentially want in return for Larkin. “I talked to a general manager who was in conversation with the Wings, trying to land this player this week, and he’s like, they want back a younger version of Larkin,” Seravalli said, per NHL Rumour Report’s transcription.

The major question is which team Larkin is willing to be traded to. Which team is also going to give Detroit the best young assets for him?

Five Seasons Left on Larkin’s Contract

Detroit does need to find a younger version of Larkin because he has five seasons remaining on his contract. Larkin is 30 years old and currently in the prime of his NHL career. They have to get a haul back for him.

If they can’t find a promising young talent, other prospects, and draft picks for him, then the Red Wings front office would no doubt look bad. Detroit needs to get a major return once they trade Larkin.