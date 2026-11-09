Just when it seemed the Detroit Red Wings might finally be getting somewhere in the Dylan Larkin trade saga, another frustrating development has emerged. And this one could make life even more difficult for interim general manager Shawn Horcoff.

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According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Detroit was operating under the impression that Larkin might expand his list of approved trade destinations, potentially opening the door to additional negotiations. However, that anticipated expansion never happened, leaving the Red Wings facing another frustrating obstacle.

Instead, Larkin reportedly remains content with the 10 teams he has already approved, leaving Detroit with a limited number of potential trade partners. For an organization hoping to move forward, it’s another setback in an increasingly complicated situation.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Brennan Othmann (78) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) exchanges words during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Elliotte Friedman Reveals Red Wings Expected Dylan Larkin to Expand Trade List

During a Nov. 7 appearance on NHL Tonight, Friedman revealed that he had heard Larkin was preparing to make changes to his approved trade list. Apparently, Detroit believed the same thing and was hoping the adjustment would create additional trade opportunities.

“I heard that Larkin was going to switch the list, and I think Detroit was under that impression too,” Friedman said.

However, the anticipated adjustment never came, and Friedman admitted he was surprised by the development. There had reportedly been indications that Larkin might reconsider his options, but those indications never resulted in additional approved destinations.

According to Friedman’s comments as transcribed from his NHL Network appearance, the insider described the situation as a standoff, with neither side showing much willingness to compromise. That leaves Horcoff trying to navigate a trade market that remains heavily influenced by Larkin’s contractual protections.

The reasoning behind Larkin’s position is particularly important because the former Red Wings captain initially approved just three potential destinations before expanding that number to 10. Friedman put it this way: “he’d gone from three to more to 10, and he thought that was enough.”

Unfortunately for Detroit, those 10 options haven’t produced the kind of trade Horcoff is willing to accept. And unless something changes, the Red Wings could remain in this uncomfortable position for the foreseeable future.

Why the Dylan Larkin Trade Market Is Running Out of Room

The biggest issue isn’t necessarily a lack of interest in Larkin, as several organizations have reportedly explored the possibility of acquiring him. Instead, the problem is that some interested teams apparently aren’t on his approved list.

Friedman indicated that Buffalo, Montreal and St. Louis are among the teams trying to get into the conversation, while Boston and Los Angeles could also have interest. However, there is an important distinction between a team expressing interest in Larkin and an organization actually negotiating a trade with Detroit.

Regardless of how much another team wants Larkin, Horcoff cannot simply send him somewhere without the player’s approval. That gives Larkin significant leverage and dramatically limits Detroit’s options.

As we previously reported, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun revealed that Larkin’s representatives had already rejected Detroit’s request to expand his approved destinations. Friedman’s latest comments add another layer to that report by suggesting the Red Wings believed an expansion might actually happen.

When you consider Larkin’s contract, the situation becomes even more complicated for Detroit. The 30-year-old center carries an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2030-31 season on the eight-year, $69.6 million contract he signed with the Red Wings, making him a significant financial commitment for any potential trade partner.

Detroit must find a team willing to take on that contract, surrender an acceptable package of assets, and receive Larkin’s approval. That’s a difficult combination, especially when the number of possible destinations remains limited.

Shawn Horcoff Cannot Afford to Give Dylan Larkin Away

Here’s where things become especially frustrating for Red Wings fans, who have already watched this situation drag on for months. Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, was removed as Detroit’s captain in September, and has been suspended without pay since October 29 after informing the organization that he would no longer play for the team.

Despite all of that, the Red Wings still control his contract and don’t have to accept an inadequate trade offer. Horcoff has repeatedly made it clear that Detroit isn’t interested in making a deal simply to end the controversy.

According to the NHL’s October 31 reporting, Horcoff said the teams on Larkin’s list have made it “difficult to get something done,” and that he is “prepared to wait as long as necessary to make sure that the return that we get is something that is good for the Red Wings overall.”

That position makes sense when considering where the Red Wings currently stand as a franchise. Detroit has already endured a lengthy postseason drought, and trading its former captain for an underwhelming return would only create another problem.

As Detroit Sports Nation recently detailed, several organizations on Larkin’s approved list reportedly haven’t demonstrated much urgency to complete a deal. That leaves Horcoff with limited leverage despite having one of the more recognizable centers in the NHL available.

He can wait for a better offer, hope Larkin changes his position, or eventually reconsider Detroit’s asking price. Unfortunately, none of those options guarantees a favorable outcome for the Red Wings.

Could Thanksgiving Finally Bring a Breakthrough?

There is one potential development worth keeping an eye on as the calendar moves deeper into November. NHL insider David Pagnotta recently identified Thanksgiving as a possible point when the standoff could begin to change.

During a November 4 appearance on Daily Faceoff LIVE, Pagnotta suggested that one side might eventually have to reconsider its position. He also shared a potential timeline for when that could happen.

“I was given this until U.S. Thanksgiving before somebody budges, be it [Larkin] or the Wings’ side,” Pagnotta said.

However, Pagnotta was not reporting that a trade had been agreed upon or scheduled for Thanksgiving. Instead, he was identifying a possible window when mounting pressure could lead to a concession from one side or the other.

According to the original Daily Faceoff discussion, Pagnotta also indicated that Larkin’s representatives had become increasingly firm in their position. That raises an interesting question about which side has more reason to compromise as the standoff continues.

Larkin remains suspended without pay, but his contractual protections give him significant control over where he could be traded. Meanwhile, Detroit continues playing without one of its most talented centers, although the organization has no obligation to accept an inadequate return.

Neither side appears particularly eager to blink first, and that makes the coming weeks especially interesting. If Thanksgiving arrives without a breakthrough, the frustration surrounding this situation could grow even stronger.

The Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

At some point, something has to give in the increasingly complicated Dylan Larkin trade saga. The Red Wings cannot afford to let this situation dictate every decision they make, particularly while trying to build a team capable of ending their lengthy playoff drought.

At the same time, Detroit cannot afford to mishandle one of the most significant potential trades the organization has faced in years. Finding the right balance between patience and accepting a reasonable offer will be one of Horcoff’s biggest challenges.

Friedman’s latest update suggests that Detroit believed its options were about to improve, only to discover that Larkin wasn’t prepared to expand his list any further. From Larkin’s perspective, moving from three approved destinations to 10 may already represent enough compromise.

Until he changes his position, or Horcoff receives an acceptable offer from one of those destinations, the Red Wings remain stuck. And for Detroit fans hoping this exhausting saga was finally approaching a conclusion, the latest news provides another reason for frustration.

The Red Wings want a fair return, and Larkin wants a fresh start. Right now, neither side appears any closer to getting what it wants.