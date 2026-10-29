The Dylan Larkin trade saga may finally be reaching its conclusion, and Thursday’s developments suggest the Detroit Red Wings are preparing for life without their former captain.

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Just hours before Detroit’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, head coach Todd McLellan revealed that Larkin will not play Thursday night, while interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is expected to address the situation.

And according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Larkin could be done playing for the Red Wings altogether.

Dylan Larkin Report Points Toward Potential Trade

Friedman reported Thursday that the current plan appears to be keeping Larkin out of the lineup until a trade is completed.

“We will see how Horcoff addresses this, but it sounds like current plan is for Larkin not to play until he is traded,” Friedman reported on X.

That’s a significant development considering what transpired over the past 48 hours.

Larkin did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, although McLellan initially described his absence as a maintenance day. The veteran center was also missing from Thursday’s optional morning skate.

Now, with Larkin officially ruled out against Chicago and Horcoff preparing to address the situation, the circumstances have changed dramatically.

As we reported Wednesday, Larkin’s initial absence generated speculation about whether a trade could be approaching.

At the time, there was no indication that his absence was connected to anything beyond routine maintenance.

Thursday’s report, however, provides the first indication that Detroit may be preparing to hold Larkin out of games while seeking a trade.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Thursday that talks involving Larkin have escalated, while cautioning that a deal is not imminent.

Has Dylan Larkin Played His Final Game for Detroit?

That’s now a legitimate question.

Larkin requested a trade during the offseason, and the Red Wings have spent months trying to determine whether a deal makes sense for the organization.

Earlier this month, Horcoff publicly described the situation as remaining unchanged, declining to discuss specifics out of respect for Larkin and his representatives.

But Thursday’s development suggests the situation may be entering a completely different stage.

The latest reporting confirms that Larkin will sit out against Chicago, although no trade has been announced and his destination remains unknown.

Where the Dylan Larkin Trade Stands

The 30-year-old center has spent his entire NHL career with Detroit after being selected 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

As we previously covered, Larkin’s list of acceptable trade destinations has reportedly expanded to 10 teams, potentially giving Horcoff more options to explore.

The biggest question now is whether Detroit has moved closer to an agreement or has simply decided that keeping Larkin off the ice is the best approach while discussions continue.

For now, one thing is clear.

Larkin won’t be playing Thursday, and Friedman’s report raises the possibility that he has already played his final game in a Red Wings uniform.

All eyes are now on Shawn Horcoff.