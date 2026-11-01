Detroit’s asking price is the reason a Dylan Larkin trade still has not happened, and the Minnesota Wild are running out of patience with it. Larkin has the Wild on the 10-team list he will accept a deal to, and Minnesota has chased him harder than anyone.

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NHL insider Frank Seravalli said on the latest episode of Frankly Hockey that the Wild believe they have already done enough, and that the gap now is less about the size of the offer than about one player in it.

What the Red Wings want in a Dylan Larkin trade

Detroit wants three or four pieces back. Darren Dreger of TSN reported on Oct. 15 that the ask is “two ‘A’-quality prospects, you’re looking at a top-nine forward who can play with the Red Wings in the NHL right now, and on top of all of that, a first-round draft pick.”

Minnesota has put several versions of that on the table. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported on Oct. 29 that the Wild have made multiple offers including multiple first-round picks. What Detroit keeps running into is what those packages are short of, not what is in them: LeBrun cited “the lack of immediate NHL talent in those offers, which are more futures-based.”

The clock is running on both sides. The Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay on Thursday, Oct. 29, after interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said the 30-year-old’s agent told the team he would not be coming to the rink. Larkin is in the fourth year of an eight-year contract that carries an $8.7 million cap hit through 2030-31, and he forfeits roughly $41,000 for every day he sits.

Danila Yurov is the holdup

The young forward Minnesota keeps putting in the package is the one Detroit does not want. Seravalli said the Red Wings “don’t see Danila Yurov as someone that is going to really move the needle and drive this trade for them.” That is the sticking point behind every reshaped offer, and it is why adding picks has not closed the gap.

The Wild feel they have already done enough

Bill Guerin, the Wild general manager, has tried to do everything he can to get Larkin into a Minnesota uniform. Seravalli laid out where that has left them:

“And we talked yesterday on the show how I believe the Wild are a team that are incredibly frustrated right now because they feel like they’ve put legit offers on the table, and they feel like this is a circumstance that makes sense for them and Dylan Larkin. “The belief is that if Dylan Larkin could pick any one of those 10 teams as it stands right now, that he would go to the Minnesota Wild. The Wild know that, but it’s not as if they’re sitting here going, ‘Well, hey, this is our offer, and this is all that we’re going to give you.’ “Instead, what they’re saying is, ‘Okay, do you want a roster player plus a prospect plus a couple first-round picks? Sure. Do you want more futures-based? Okay, we could do that. Do you want more roster help? Okay, let’s see if we could reshape that offer.’ They’ve presented a bunch of different things to the Red Wings.”

Detroit has not blinked. Inside the room, the mood has not been much better: Lucas Raymond had strong words after the loss to the Blues.

Minnesota has Quinn Hughes to worry about

Minnesota might be growing frustrated with Detroit, but the bigger job is signing defenseman Quinn Hughes long term. Hughes is in the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million deal and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027. Guerin said in August he was confident a deal gets done, but added, “we can’t make him sign anything.”

That is the one Guerin cannot afford to lose. If Detroit does not want to trade Larkin to the Wild, then both teams should move on to different things.