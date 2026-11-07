The Dylan Larkin trade saga has taken another interesting turn, and the Boston Bruins remain a team worth watching.

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While the Detroit Red Wings continue searching for an acceptable return for their former captain, a source has floated a potential trade framework built around veteran center Pavel Zacha, with either defenseman Mason Lohrei or a first-round draft pick attached.

There is a catch, of course. Actually, there are several.

According to reporting from James Murphy of The Sick Podcast, Boston has been pushing harder to enter the Larkin sweepstakes. However, the Bruins reportedly have no interest in surrendering prized young center James Hagens, a player Detroit is believed to covet.

That raises an obvious question: Could Boston satisfy the Red Wings without sacrificing one of its most promising young players?

Oct 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) skates with the puck during the third period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

A Potential Dylan Larkin Trade Framework Involving Pavel Zacha

Murphy’s reporting included an intriguing suggestion from an NHL source regarding what Boston might offer instead of Hagens.

The source wondered whether Zacha, accompanied by Lohrei or a first-round selection, could provide enough value to get Detroit interested.

Importantly, this was a hypothetical framework raised by a source, not confirmation that Boston has submitted such an offer.

Still, the names are worth examining.

Zacha, 29, is an established NHL center who could immediately help fill the enormous hole Larkin would leave behind. He also carries some risk, considering he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

Detroit would presumably want some assurance that Zacha would remain beyond this season before considering him a significant piece of the return.

Lohrei presents a different kind of opportunity. The young defenseman could potentially become part of Detroit’s long-term blue line, while a first-round pick would offer additional flexibility as the organization evaluates its future.

But would Zacha and one additional asset really be enough?

That seems questionable.

Why Detroit Cannot Afford to Settle

The Red Wings are in an uncomfortable position, but that does not mean they should accept a disappointing return simply to end the drama.

As we previously explained when examining a different hypothetical Bruins trade involving Larkin, Detroit must evaluate not just the number of assets coming back, but whether those pieces can meaningfully improve the franchise.

Larkin is 30 years old and remains under contract through the 2030-31 season with an $8.7 million annual cap hit.

That is a significant commitment for any acquiring team, but it also means Detroit would be surrendering an established center with several years remaining on his contract.

Zacha could help immediately. Lohrei could provide longer-term upside. A first-round pick would be valuable.

But none individually replaces what Larkin has provided.

And if Boston refuses to include Hagens, Detroit should seriously consider whether another team can offer a more attractive package.

The Biggest Obstacle Hasn’t Changed

Of course, there is another rather important problem.

Boston reportedly remains outside Larkin’s list of acceptable trade destinations.

TSN’s Darren Dreger said Tuesday that the Bruins, like the Canadiens, would “like to get on to Larkin’s list,” and that the list “remains status quo. It is an unchanged 10-team list.”

Detroit has already told the center’s camp that those 10 teams are not producing a deal. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday that the Red Wings “feel like they’ve exhausted every option here with these 10 teams on his list,” and that Detroit asked to open talks with another six to eight clubs. Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, told the Red Wings to work within the original 10.

That has not happened.

And as we previously covered when examining the potential Thanksgiving turning point in Larkin’s trade standoff, both sides appear unwilling to make significant concessions.

Boston might have the assets to interest Detroit.

Detroit might be willing to listen.

But until Larkin approves the Bruins as a destination, any proposed package remains academic.

For now, the Zacha scenario offers another look at what a potential Boston deal might involve.

The bigger question is whether Detroit would be getting enough in return to justify finally moving on from Larkin.

And that’s a question interim general manager Shawn Horcoff cannot afford to get wrong.