The Dylan Larkin trade saga may be approaching a major development, with a new rumor pointing toward the New Jersey Devils as a possible destination for the Detroit Red Wings’ former captain.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Former NHL defenseman Jordan Schmaltz suggested Thursday that Larkin could be headed to New Jersey, potentially as soon as the end of the day.

In a post on X, Schmaltz wrote:

“Hearing Larkin is heading the chin New Jersey. Let’s see if things materialize by the EOD.”

The wording is somewhat unclear, but the apparent suggestion is that Larkin could be headed to the Devils. No trade has been announced, and Schmaltz’s claim remains unconfirmed.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

New Jersey Has Already Been Talking to Detroit

There is at least one important reason the rumor deserves attention: The Devils have reportedly been involved in legitimate trade discussions with the Red Wings.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta’s October 29 report, New Jersey is among the teams that have engaged in discussions with Detroit this week, joining the Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild, and Carolina Hurricanes.

That independently establishes New Jersey’s involvement in talks, although it does not confirm that the Devils are close to acquiring Larkin.

The timing is particularly interesting considering Thursday’s earlier developments. Larkin’s representatives reportedly informed Detroit that he believes the organization has had sufficient time to complete a trade since his request in May.

As we reported earlier Thursday, Larkin is expected to remain out of the lineup while the Red Wings work toward a potential deal.

Could the Devils Actually Land Dylan Larkin?

New Jersey is already on Larkin’s reported list of 10 acceptable destinations, removing one potential obstacle that exists with other interested teams.

One other factor is Larkin’s contractual control. The Detroit Free Press first reported that 10-team list, meaning the Devils would not need Larkin to expand it before pursuing a deal.

The Devils have also demonstrated their willingness to make a significant move, recently acquiring goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets. The trade was another major Eastern Conference development we covered.

However, acquiring Larkin would present additional challenges, particularly given New Jersey’s salary-cap commitments and Detroit’s desire for a substantial return.

The Devils would likely need to make corresponding roster or financial moves to complete another blockbuster transaction. There is also no verified report identifying an agreed-upon return for Detroit.

What Still Has to Fall Into Place

New Jersey remains a plausible destination, but an agreement on compensation is the critical missing piece.

For now, Schmaltz’s comments represent an intriguing new rumor rather than confirmation that Larkin is headed to New Jersey.

But with the Devils reportedly involved in discussions and Larkin unwilling to play while awaiting a trade, this is certainly one destination worth watching as Thursday unfolds.