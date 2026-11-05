The Detroit Red Wings have spent months trying to resolve the Dylan Larkin trade situation, and a prominent NHL insider has now identified a potential date when the ongoing standoff could finally begin to change.

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That date? Thanksgiving, November 26.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the next three weeks could prove critical as Detroit and its former captain remain firmly entrenched in their positions.

And with multiple interested teams continuing to monitor the situation, the pressure on interim general manager Shawn Horcoff could become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NHL Insider Reveals Potential Thanksgiving Timeline for Dylan Larkin Trade

During Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff LIVE, Pagnotta discussed the increasingly complicated situation involving Larkin and the Red Wings.

After speaking with people around the league, the insider indicated that Thanksgiving has emerged as a possible turning point.

“I was given this until U.S. Thanksgiving before somebody budges,” Pagnotta said during Wednesday’s discussion.

Pagnotta explained that he had previously expected some movement in Larkin’s trade restrictions around this point in November, but neither side has changed its position.

He also cautioned that he would be somewhat surprised if the situation dragged on all the way until Thanksgiving.

That distinction is important.

Pagnotta isn’t reporting that a trade has been scheduled for November 26. Instead, he is identifying a window during which the growing pressure on both sides could finally produce a meaningful concession.

For Detroit, that could mean reconsidering what constitutes an acceptable trade return.

For Larkin, it could mean expanding his list of approved destinations.

And either development could dramatically change the market.

Dylan Larkin’s Trade List Remains the Biggest Obstacle

At the center of the dispute is Larkin’s refusal to approve additional trade destinations.

The 30-year-old center currently has a list of 10 organizations to which he would accept a trade, but that list has created considerable problems for Horcoff.

Some of those teams aren’t particularly motivated to acquire him, while others face salary-cap difficulties or simply don’t have the assets Detroit wants.

As we reported earlier this week, the Red Wings recently approached Larkin’s representatives about expanding his approved list.

The request was rejected.

That left Detroit attempting to negotiate a satisfactory return from a limited group of potential destinations, despite interest from organizations Larkin has not approved.

The situation becomes even more complicated when considering Larkin’s contract.

He carries an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2030-31 season, meaning any acquiring organization must evaluate both the assets required to complete a trade and the long-term financial commitment.

Horcoff cannot simply send him to the highest bidder.

Larkin’s no-trade protection gives him considerable influence over where he ultimately plays.

And until one side changes its position, the stalemate could continue.

Three NHL Teams Are Waiting for Larkin to Change His Mind

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Pagnotta’s latest comments involves three organizations that remain outside Larkin’s approved destinations.

Those teams are the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins.

According to earlier reporting detailing the continued interest from teams outside Larkin’s list, multiple organizations have continued checking on his availability despite being unable to complete a trade without his consent.

Buffalo has reportedly presented an offer that Detroit finds attractive.

Montreal also has significant interest and has been preparing its own potential proposal.

Boston remains another organization monitoring the situation.

But none of those teams can force Larkin to approve a move.

That’s the problem for Horcoff.

Detroit might prefer a package from Buffalo or Montreal over what an approved destination is offering, but that preference means very little unless Larkin agrees to waive his protection.

If Larkin eventually adds even one motivated organization to his list, Detroit’s negotiating position could change quickly.

And that’s why the Thanksgiving timeline matters.

Red Wings Have a Problem Beyond Finding Interested Teams

There is a major difference between having teams interested in acquiring a player and having teams willing and able to complete a trade.

The Red Wings have discovered that distinction throughout the Larkin saga.

As we reported Wednesday when examining Chris Johnston’s latest comments, Washington, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, and Utah have reportedly shown limited urgency in pursuing a deal.

Those organizations are among Larkin’s approved destinations.

That’s particularly frustrating for Detroit because it limits the competition Horcoff can generate among teams capable of acquiring him.

Minnesota has reportedly been one of the more aggressive suitors, but the Wild’s interest doesn’t automatically guarantee a return the Red Wings consider acceptable.

Detroit would prefer to obtain young players capable of contributing to its future rather than simply collecting draft picks.

And while that approach makes sense for an organization trying to build a consistent winner, it also makes finding the right trade considerably more difficult.

There is no guarantee that waiting until Thanksgiving will improve those offers.

However, another few weeks could give interested teams additional opportunities to evaluate their needs, available cap space, and willingness to pursue Larkin.

Simon Edvinsson Could Complicate the Timeline

There is another important factor in Detroit’s situation.

Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned, and his contract circumstances come with an actual NHL deadline.

The restricted free agent must sign by December 1 to be eligible to play during the 2026-27 season.

Pagnotta indicated that opinions around the league differ regarding which situation currently has Detroit’s attention.

Some believe Horcoff remains primarily focused on resolving Larkin’s trade request, while others believe the organization has shifted more attention toward Edvinsson.

That creates an interesting possibility.

If Detroit reaches Thanksgiving without a Larkin agreement, the organization will also be approaching the deadline for Edvinsson to sign.

Horcoff could face two significant decisions involving players who were expected to be major parts of Detroit’s future.

But the deadlines are not interchangeable.

Edvinsson’s December 1 eligibility cutoff is a league rule. The Thanksgiving timeline surrounding Larkin is Pagnotta’s assessment of when the negotiating positions might begin to change.

There is no official November 26 requirement for the Red Wings to trade Larkin.

Should Shawn Horcoff Hold Firm Until Thanksgiving?

The temptation to end this situation must be enormous.

Larkin remains away from the team following his suspension, trade speculation continues dominating headlines, and Detroit is trying to establish a new identity without its former captain.

But the Red Wings cannot allow frustration to determine the return for one of their most valuable assets.

Larkin remains a productive NHL center with significant experience, leadership ability, and several seasons remaining on his contract.

Moving him for an underwhelming return simply to end the drama would create additional problems for the organization.

At the same time, Horcoff must recognize that waiting indefinitely carries risks of its own.

Other teams could address their needs elsewhere. Potential trade partners might become less willing to part with valuable young players, and Detroit could remain stuck with an unresolved situation that continues hanging over the organization.

That’s why Pagnotta’s Thanksgiving projection deserves attention.

It provides a possible window for a breakthrough without suggesting that either side has already agreed to compromise.

My verdict: Horcoff should continue holding out for a return that helps Detroit’s future, but Thanksgiving could be a logical point to reassess the market if the same obstacles remain.

What Changes if Either Side Moves First

If Larkin expands his list, the Red Wings could suddenly have more leverage.

If Detroit adjusts its expectations, a deal with an already approved destination could become more realistic.

And if neither side budges, the standoff could continue well beyond November 26.

For now, the biggest development isn’t a completed trade or a newly approved destination.

It’s the possibility that the next three weeks could finally force one side to make a decision.

The question remains: Who blinks first, Dylan Larkin or the Detroit Red Wings?