Larkin’s No-Trade Clause Still Decides Where He Goes Next

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin holds a full no-trade clause, and the list of teams he will use it for has grown. Larkin first gave Detroit three destinations, the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, then added the Dallas Stars in July, MLive’s Ansar Khan reported. The Dylan Larkin trade picture got more interesting the moment he stepped back on the ice.

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He made his season debut Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators after coming off injured reserve, and he scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win. It was the first win of the season for the Red Wings, who had opened 0-2. It appears as if Detroit is better with Larkin in the lineup than without him. With this being the case, is Larkin better off not being traded at all?

A Dylan Larkin Trade Should Cost a Lot

With the way Larkin played in his first game back, there is no doubt his trade value could climb if he keeps playing at that level. Larkin will have a cap hit of $8.7 million for the next five seasons and will not be a free agent until after the 2030-31 season. Any team trading for him is taking on all of it.

The clause itself has a clock on it, though. Larkin’s full no-trade protection runs through the 2027-28 season. For the final three years of the deal it converts to a modified clause, where he submits a list of 10 teams instead of naming his own short list. Detroit’s negotiating position does not stay this narrow forever.

If he is going to waive the clause to join another NHL team, Detroit needs to make sure it gets a major haul back for him. However, there is a case for Larkin not waiving it at all and staying in Detroit for the 2026-27 season. That could be better for both sides.

Detroit Still Does Not Have a Permanent General Manager

That case starts in the front office. Shawn Horcoff is only the interim general manager, and the Red Wings have not hired a permanent head of hockey operations yet. The team is waiting on that same hire before it names a new captain, the job Larkin held until this summer. The next full-time general manager may value Larkin differently than the front office that received his trade request did.

Larkin Just Needs to Keep Playing

Larkin knows that the first game of the season is always the hardest part. Max Bultman of The Athletic asked him where he goes from here. Larkin said, “Just keep playing. And keep trying to help this team win.”

He struck the same note with reporters after the game, calling it “a great team win” and saying he wants to go out and help win games with his play. For now, that is all Larkin can do.

The trade stuff will no doubt still be a conversation for the Red Wings. The truth is that even though Detroit has missed the playoffs 10 straight seasons, the NHL’s longest active drought, the grass may not always be greener on the other side for Larkin if he goes elsewhere.