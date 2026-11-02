The Minnesota Wild have spent months trying to pry Dylan Larkin out of Detroit, and the Dylan Larkin trade talks still have not moved. Frank Seravalli described the Wild as frustrated with the asking price in a Frankly Hockey video on Sunday, after Minnesota put several packages in front of the Red Wings. Now another star has asked out of Tampa Bay, and that should worry Detroit more than it worries Minnesota.

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Oct 31, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Minnesota Wild could target Nikita Kucherov instead of trading for Dylan Larkin

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is 33 and in the final season of an eight-year contract that carries a $9.5 million cap hit. TSN’s Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun reported on Oct. 30 that the reigning Hart Trophy winner will not re-sign with the Lightning, has requested a trade, and has submitted a 10-team list of destinations he would accept.

Tampa Bay has not budged. General manager Julien BriseBois answered the request by saying the club “unequivocally” has no intention of trading Kucherov, and Kucherov has stayed in the lineup while the two sides wait each other out. Even so, a winger who has told his team he is leaving could cost the Wild less than a Larkin trade would.

Austin Nivison of CBS Sports made the case for exactly that, writing, “We already know the Wild are big-game hunting at forward because they’ve been heavily linked to former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. If I were advising general manager Bill Guerin — and I’m certainly not — I would recommend Minnesota package whatever assets it has offered Detroit and redirect them to Tampa Bay. No, Kucherov is not a center, and that’s the Wild’s biggest need.

“However, Kucherov is a rare breed of winger in that he can drive play better than most first-line centers from the wing. Put him on a line with Kirill Kaprizov, and the only time opponents will touch the puck is when they’re pulling out of the net.”

Wild may not make any trades because of the Quinn Hughes situation

One reason Bill Guerin and the Wild may sit still is Quinn Hughes. Minnesota acquired the defenseman from Vancouver last December, and he is in the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million deal that allows him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Wild owner Craig Leipold has already said publicly that the team intends to re-sign him, calling the length of the deal the only open question, so this is a contract still to be written rather than a player on his way out. Minnesota has to decide whether to spend more assets on a forward before that number is settled.

Nivison weighed the same risk and came down on the side of going for it, writing, “With Quinn Hughes also on an expiring contract, acquiring Kucherov would be a risky move for the Wild. What if they give up premium assets only to lose Kucherov and Hughes next summer? I don’t think fear can dictate Minnesota’s decisions. The team has a top-two defenseman in the world on its roster right now, and it has the opportunity to acquire a top-five forward. Worry about next summer when the time comes. Go all in to win the Cup while you have a chance.”

What walking away would cost the Dylan Larkin trade market

Detroit is the side that cannot afford a stalemate. The Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay on Oct. 29 after his agent told the club he would not report to the rink and no longer wanted to be part of the team. Larkin had already been stripped of the captaincy when he arrived at training camp, he forfeits roughly $41,000 in salary for every day of the suspension, and his no-trade clause limits Detroit to the 10 teams on his list.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has said he will not rush it. “How long it takes, I’m not sure. But I’m prepared to wait as long as necessary to make sure that the return that we get is something that is good for the Red Wings overall,” Horcoff said. Waiting is cheaper when there is a line of bidders. If the most persistent team on the list redirects its package to Tampa Bay, Detroit is left waiting on a shorter list for a center who is not playing.

Minnesota should decide between Kucherov and Larkin

If the Wild bring in Kucherov over Larkin, the postseason gap is easy to see. Kucherov has two Stanley Cup titles with Tampa Bay, won in 2020 and 2021. Larkin has not played a postseason game since his rookie year, with Detroit missing the playoffs 10 straight seasons since its 2016 first-round loss to Tampa Bay.

The production this season tilts the same way. Kucherov has four goals and 14 assists in 13 games for the Lightning with a plus-5 rating. Larkin, in 10 games before the suspension, has two goals and four assists with a plus-3 rating.

Tampa Bay’s front office may also prove easier to deal with than Detroit’s has been, even after BriseBois’ public stance. The Wild will have to choose which star they want, and Detroit does not get a vote.