The Dylan Larkin era in Detroit officially ended Sunday night when the Red Wings traded their former captain to the Montreal Canadiens. After months of frustration, controversy, and an increasingly ugly situation, we now have some insight into how Larkin is feeling about finally getting his fresh start.

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And judging by the latest report, he couldn’t be happier.

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, sources close to Larkin revealed that the 30-year-old center was “elated” following Sunday’s blockbuster trade. That’s a pretty strong word, especially considering everything that unfolded between Larkin and the organization he spent his entire NHL career representing.

The report does not include a direct comment from Larkin himself, but it certainly suggests he is excited about the opportunity awaiting him in Montreal.

For Red Wings fans, that reaction might be a little bittersweet.

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) plays the puck against Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during overtime at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Finally Gets the Fresh Start He Wanted

Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, beginning a saga that eventually included losing his captaincy, refusing to play, and being suspended without pay. What started as a difficult situation eventually became one of the NHL’s biggest storylines.

However, the possibility of joining Montreal had apparently been on the table much longer than most people realized.

As Pierre LeBrun previously revealed, Larkin had quietly been willing to accept a trade to the Canadiens for more than two months. Montreal reportedly wanted to keep that information private to avoid additional distractions during negotiations.

Now, the deal is complete, and Larkin is headed to a team hoping to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings received Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. Detroit also sent Montreal its 2027 third-round and 2028 second-round selections as part of the blockbuster.

A Complicated Ending to Larkin’s Detroit Career

Perhaps the most interesting part of Engels’ report is how it adds another layer to the circumstances surrounding Larkin’s departure. After 11 seasons with Detroit, his relationship with the organization deteriorated to the point where a trade became the solution.

Still, there apparently aren’t hard feelings about everything he experienced wearing the Winged Wheel.

Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, released a statement following the trade expressing happiness for his client and his family. Brisson also emphasized that Larkin remains thankful for his 11 years with the Red Wings.

For Detroit fans, the situation is complicated. Larkin was supposed to help lead the franchise back to the playoffs, but instead, his time in Hockeytown ended with a trade request and a messy divorce.

Now, Larkin gets the change of scenery he wanted, while Detroit moves forward with a significantly different roster and additional assets for the future.

And if the latest report is any indication, the former Red Wings captain is absolutely thrilled about his next chapter.