The Detroit Red Wings could have another interesting development in the Dylan Larkin trade saga, and this time, the Utah Mammoth are worth keeping a close eye on.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Utah remains in the picture for Detroit’s former captain, but there’s a significant catch. The Mammoth appear willing to wait until the Red Wings lower their asking price before making a more aggressive push.

That creates an intriguing possibility for interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, who continues searching for a trade that provides Detroit with a satisfactory return.

Pierre LeBrun Reveals Utah’s Position on Dylan Larkin

In his November 4 reporting on Utah general manager Bill Armstrong, LeBrun examined the Mammoth’s willingness to pursue significant roster upgrades.

According to league sources, Utah is monitoring Larkin’s situation and could become more aggressive if Detroit’s asking price drops.

As Lyle Richardson detailed in his November 5 NHL rumor roundup, Armstrong is believed to be waiting for the Red Wings to soften their demands.

That’s an important distinction because Utah isn’t necessarily pushing to complete a deal immediately. Instead, the organization appears to be positioning itself to take advantage if Detroit becomes more willing to negotiate.

There is currently no confirmed agreement, accepted offer, or indication that a trade with Utah is imminent.

Why Utah Is an Interesting Landing Spot

Unlike Buffalo, Boston, and Montreal, the Mammoth don’t need Larkin to approve an additional destination.

As we previously reported when Larkin’s expanded trade list was revealed, Utah is already among the 10 teams he has agreed to join.

That alone makes the Mammoth worth monitoring, particularly with Detroit struggling to secure acceptable offers from the teams on his list.

Armstrong has also demonstrated a willingness to make significant trades, acquiring established players such as Mikhail Sergachev, MacKenzie Weegar, and Vincent Trocheck.

Adding Larkin would represent another substantial investment in Utah’s pursuit of becoming a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

However, the Mammoth already have considerable depth at center, meaning Larkin wouldn’t necessarily address their most pressing roster need.

That could explain why Armstrong isn’t eager to surrender premium assets at Detroit’s current asking price.

Red Wings Face Another Difficult Negotiating Situation

For Horcoff, the latest report highlights an uncomfortable reality.

Detroit has a player who wants to leave, a limited number of approved destinations, and potential buyers who understand the organization’s difficult position.

As we reported Wednesday when four teams were identified as hesitant trade partners, Utah was already among the clubs showing limited urgency to complete a deal.

LeBrun’s latest reporting provides additional context for that reluctance.

The Mammoth may appreciate Larkin’s ability, but that doesn’t mean they’re prepared to meet Detroit’s demands.

And with Larkin carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2030-31 season, any acquiring team must consider the long-term financial commitment alongside the players and draft picks required to complete a trade.

Detroit cannot afford to overlook those considerations.

Should Shawn Horcoff Lower His Asking Price?

There’s an argument that the Red Wings eventually may need to compromise if they want to resolve the situation.

But lowering the asking price simply because Utah is waiting would be a dangerous precedent.

Larkin remains an established NHL center capable of contributing offensively, playing significant minutes, and helping a contender.

Detroit should expect meaningful value in return, particularly if the goal is to acquire younger players who can become important pieces of the organization’s future.

My take: Horcoff should welcome Utah’s continued involvement, but he shouldn’t allow the Mammoth to dictate the terms of a potential trade.

The Red Wings need serious buyers willing to compete for Larkin, not simply teams hoping to acquire him at a discount.

Still, Utah’s position creates an interesting question as the standoff continues.

Will the Mammoth eventually increase their offer, or will Detroit be the team that blinks first?

For now, Utah remains a team to watch, but the biggest obstacle hasn’t changed.

The Red Wings still need someone willing to pay their price.