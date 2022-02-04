Dylan Larkin vs. Connor McDavid: The time has come to find out who is the fastest NHL skater

Here we go!
Dylan Larkin and Connor McDavid are two of the fastest NHL players and on Friday night, they will go head-to-head in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Larkin, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings is the current record holder, those McDavid, who plays for the Edmonton Oilers, has come close to dethroning him.
Make sure to tune in to ESPN tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET to see Larkin and McDavid battle to see who is the NHL’s fastest skater!
The time has come, Dylan Larkin vs. Connor McDavid.
The @Verizon NHL Fastest Skater is going down tonight! 💯
Be sure to watch the full #NHLAllStar Skills Competition on @espn and @Sportsnet at 7:30p ET. pic.twitter.com/3smrxpnvqR
— NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2022
