Dylan Larkin vs. Connor McDavid: The time has come to find out who is the fastest NHL skater

Here we go!

Dylan Larkin and Connor McDavid are two of the fastest NHL players and on Friday night, they will go head-to-head in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Larkin, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings is the current record holder, those McDavid, who plays for the Edmonton Oilers, has come close to dethroning him.

Make sure to tune in to ESPN tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET to see Larkin and McDavid battle to see who is the NHL’s fastest skater!

