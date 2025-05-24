Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin Makes Major Announcement

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and wife Kenzy announce the birth of their daughter, Lennyn Marie.

Detroit just added a brand-new fan to the Winged Wheel family. On Friday, May 23, captain Dylan Larkin and his wife Kenzy announced the birth of their first child, Lennyn Marie Larkin, with a heart-melting post on social media:

“Lennyn Marie Larkin — you are our greatest dream come true.” Kenzy Larkin posted on her Instagram account.

The Red Wings reposted the photo, and Hockeytown collectively let out an audible “Awww.”

Congratulations to Dylan & Kenzy on the birth of their beautiful baby girl!



Lennyn Marie Larkin, born May 19th. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SaYpttNKx9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 23, 2025

A celebration wrapped in resilience

The Larkins previously revealed they’d suffered pregnancy losses in 2021 and again in 2023, making Lennyn’s arrival all the more special. Detroit Hockey

Kenzy’s post radiated gratitude, while Dylan’s repost simply added a string of red-heart emojis—unmistakable joy from the 28-year-old captain.

Fans quickly recalled Dylan’s emotional 2023 IG message, when he thanked the community for respecting their privacy after losing a baby. Instagram

Friday’s announcement turned those past sorrows into present smiles.

What this means for the captain

Off-ice boost: Larkin heads into the summer with fresh dad energy as he preps for the 2025-26 season

Larkin heads into the summer with fresh dad energy as he preps for the 2025-26 season Locker-room vibes: Teammates flooded the comments with well-wishes; expect plenty of “girl dad” chirps once training camp opens.

Teammates flooded the comments with well-wishes; expect plenty of “girl dad” chirps once training camp opens. Perspective: After a rough 2024-25 campaign, fatherhood offers a welcome reset for the franchise centerpiece.

The Bottom Line

Lennyn Marie’s arrival isn’t just family news—it’s a feel-good moment for a fan base hungry for positive headlines. Congratulations, Dylan and Kenzy. Hockeytown can’t wait to see the newest Little Larkin rocking a tiny winged wheel.