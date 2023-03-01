Merch
Red Wings News Reports

Dylan Larkin’s contract extension is OFFICIALLY done

Larkin is here to stay!

By Teddy Jackson
Inside the Article:

Earlier today it was reported that the Detroit Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin were close to an extension. According to Pierre LeBrun, the deal is done. Officially, it's an eight-year, $8.7 million AAV for Larkin to remain with the club.

Why it matters:

Larkin has been with the Red Wings for eight years and will finish his career with the Winged Wheel on his chest. He was named captain in 2021 and has been the face of the current rebuild. Keeping the Waterford, Michigan product in the mitten is a great move forward for the club.

Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin by the numbers:

Dylan Larkin
via Hockey Reference

What they're saying about Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings:

