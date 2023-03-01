Dylan Larkin’s contract extension is OFFICIALLY done

Earlier today it was reported that the Detroit Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin were close to an extension. According to Pierre LeBrun, the deal is done. Officially, it's an eight-year, $8.7 million AAV for Larkin to remain with the club.

Dylan Larkin’s new contract extension is 8 x $8.7M AAV@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 1, 2023

Why it matters:

Larkin has been with the Red Wings for eight years and will finish his career with the Winged Wheel on his chest. He was named captain in 2021 and has been the face of the current rebuild. Keeping the Waterford, Michigan product in the mitten is a great move forward for the club.

Dylan Larkin by the numbers:

Larkin has played in 563 career games, netting 169 goals, and contributing 246 assists.

He placed fifth in the Calder Cup in his rookie season.

In 2022-23, Larkin has 22 goals, 35 assists, and averages 19:03 minutes on the ice.

He is currently 41st in the league in total points on the season (57).

via Hockey Reference

What they're saying about Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings: