Dylan Larkin’s Top 5 highlights from 2021-22 [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings will be without the services of their captain Dylan Larkin for the remaining six regular-season games on their schedule after he underwent successful core muscle surgery today in Lansing. His expected recovery time is between 8-and-10 weeks, meaning that he should be back in time for training camp in the fall.

The second-year Red Wings captain came very close to matching his personal bests in both goals and points this season, and despite missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again, it was a very productive and bounce-back year for Larkin, especially after last season’s offensive struggles.

Let’s take a look at his top moments from the 2021-22 campaign.

1. First career hat trick vs. New Jersey Devils

It wasn’t until December of 2021 that Larkin recorded his first-career three-goal game, and the hats were flying at Little Caesars Arena.

2. Undressing the Dallas Stars defense to score an amazing goal

Larkin stickhandled through the neutral zone and dangled his way past defenseman John Klingberg en route to beating goaltender Brayden Holtby for a true highlight-reel tally.

3. Incredible defensive play on Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin

In an All-Star season for Dylan Larkin, one of my favorite highlights of his isn't a goal or assist (which there are plenty of), but rather this incredible defensive play on Panarin to save the game. 1C material. Captain material. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/qvNLwWpUa0 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 18, 2022

An absolutely incredible display of two-way awareness took a potential game-winner away from one of the NHL’s top offensive threats.

4. OT winner vs. Capitals

DYLAN LARKIN GAME WINNER IN OVERTIME 🚨 FROM LUCAS RAYMOND! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/tltATTAS5X — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 28, 2021

Larkin completed his team’s comeback, tallying the OT winner against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena after he and his teammates initially trailed 2-0.

5. OT winner vs. Canadiens

Larkin beat Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault with a tough-angle shot, securing Detroit’s first victory over the Canadiens on the season schedule.

3 NHL FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 4/18/22