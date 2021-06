Sharing is caring!

The wait is finally over as EA Sports has released the cover for Madden NFL 22.

As expected, and predicted, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will be featured on this year’s cover.

Check it out.

The @EAMaddenNFL cover is officially the GOAT Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/HWF78P7ez7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 17, 2021