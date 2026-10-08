Mike Payton of A to Z Sports figures it would take a third- or fourth-round pick to pry cornerback Riq Woolen out of Philadelphia. For the Detroit Lions, the price is the whole question. Woolen is 6-foot-4, he is in the last year of his contract, and he plays man coverage better than what the Eagles ask him to do.

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The Eagles are 2-2 and look like a team walking toward a sell-off. Philadelphia sent center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday for a 2028 second-rounder and a 2027 fifth, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in the same week right tackle Lane Johnson abruptly retired. Detroit Sports Nation already made the case that the Lions should take advantage of the Eagles rebuild. With the secondary still thin, would general manager Brad Holmes pick up the phone and call Howie Roseman?

Why Riq Woolen fits what Detroit asks its cornerbacks to do

Payton covers the Lions for A to Z Sports, and he calls the idea “a bit of a stretch” before making the case for it. Payton said,

“He’s not having his best season. Woolen has a 60.5 Pro Football Focus grade, a 59.3 coverage grade, and a 64.2 run defense grade. That run defense number is pretty solid, and he can get a little pressure as a pass rusher, too. Here’s the thing. At 6-foot-4 with good speed and ball skills, he’s a better fit in man coverage than in what the Eagles do. I think he’s a better player in Detroit than in Philadelphia. The price is the issue. The Eagles might want a third- or fourth-round pick. I wouldn’t pay a third. A fourth I could swallow, though I’d rather it be a fifth. You also have to decide whether you plan to extend him or treat him as a rental, because he did flame out in Seattle.”

What Woolen is actually making this season

The cap number and the paycheck are two different things here. Woolen signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Eagles that is fully guaranteed, split into a $6 million signing bonus and a $6 million base salary, and Philadelphia tacked on four void years to hold his 2026 cap charge to about $3.4 million. The signing bonus is already paid and stays on Philadelphia’s books, so a team trading for Woolen is taking on what is left of the $6 million base, not the full $12 million. That is the part Detroit can afford.

He has 16 tackles and two passes defensed in four games this season, per ESPN, with no interceptions. Payton notes the Eagles have started him every game, so Detroit would be trading for a current starter rather than a depth piece.

A rental, not the answer in the secondary

The honest version of this is modest. Payton notes Woolen is 27, that Seattle’s other cornerbacks passed him on the depth chart before he ever got to Philadelphia, and that he flamed out there. A mid-round pick buys Detroit a starting-caliber corner for a few months, not a long-term fix. Pay a fourth and treat him as a rental and it is defensible. Pay a third for two months of a corner having a down year and it is not.