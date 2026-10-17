The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reversed course and decided to place quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve because of a superficial blood clot in his calf. The decision comes after additional consultations with doctors and medical experts that continued into Saturday afternoon.

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Earlier Saturday, reports indicated that Philadelphia was not planning to place Hurts on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility of a quicker return. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported a significant change in the team’s plans after the latest medical consultations.

The move means Hurts will be required to miss at least four games, delivering another significant blow to an Eagles team that has lost three consecutive contests. He will sit out against the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants before Philadelphia reaches its bye in Week 10. The Eagles enter Sunday’s matchup with Carolina at 2-3 and plenty of uncertainty surrounding their offense.

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) drops back to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Hurts Injured Reserve Move Follows New Medical Findings

Hurts was cleated during Philadelphia’s 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4 and sought treatment for his calf after practice on Oct. 8, according to the timeline the Eagles released. An ultrasound in London on Oct. 10, ahead of the Week 5 game against Jacksonville, revealed the superficial blood clot, and doctors cleared him to play. He practiced in full on Wednesday, and a follow-up ultrasound that evening showed the clot had moved, which led the team to rule him out on Oct. 15.

The Eagles were evaluating multiple treatment options before determining how to proceed, and a player cannot play while taking blood thinners. Saturday’s move to injured reserve indicates Philadelphia is now preparing for a longer absence, although a definitive timetable for Hurts’ return has not been announced.

Tanner McKee Takes Over Under Center

With Hurts sidelined, backup quarterback Tanner McKee is expected to make his third career start against the Panthers. Philadelphia also recently added former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton III to provide additional depth.

As Detroit Sports Nation previously reported, the Eagles signed Milton from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad as concerns surrounding Hurts continued to grow.

Eagles’ Decision Could Impact NFC Playoff Race

The timing couldn’t be much worse for Philadelphia, which is already trying to overcome a disappointing start to the season. Losing its franchise quarterback for multiple games creates additional challenges for an offense that has struggled to find consistency.

The development could also have implications for the Detroit Lions and other NFC playoff contenders. As we previously detailed, Hurts’ medical situation had already forced Philadelphia to make adjustments before Sunday’s game.

For now, the Eagles’ primary concern is Hurts’ health rather than rushing him back onto the field. Saturday’s decision represents a significant change from the team’s earlier plans and means Philadelphia must prepare to move forward without its starting quarterback for at least the next four games.