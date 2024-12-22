Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Brought To Locker Room During Matchup vs. Commanders

In a concerning development during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ matchup against the Washington Commanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts was brought to the locker room after taking a hit.

According to a tweet from the Eagles, “Injury Update: QB Jalen Hurts is being evaluated for a concussion.”

Injury Update: QB Jalen Hurts is being evaluated for a concussion. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2024

Hurts initially took a hit and was evaluated in the blue tent on the sidelines. He briefly attempted to put his helmet back on, seemingly ready to return to the game. However, the Eagles' medical staff ultimately decided to bring him to the locker room for further evaluation.

As of now, Hurts is being checked for a potential concussion, and fans will have to stay tuned for further updates on his condition. The Eagles' playoff hopes could be significantly impacted by the status of their star quarterback, so this situation will be closely monitored.