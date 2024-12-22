fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
NFL
NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Brought To Locker Room During Matchup vs. Commanders

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In a concerning development during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ matchup against the Washington Commanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts was brought to the locker room after taking a hit.

According to a tweet from the Eagles, “Injury Update: QB Jalen Hurts is being evaluated for a concussion.”

Hurts initially took a hit and was evaluated in the blue tent on the sidelines. He briefly attempted to put his helmet back on, seemingly ready to return to the game. However, the Eagles' medical staff ultimately decided to bring him to the locker room for further evaluation.

As of now, Hurts is being checked for a potential concussion, and fans will have to stay tuned for further updates on his condition. The Eagles' playoff hopes could be significantly impacted by the status of their star quarterback, so this situation will be closely monitored.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
