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Eagles and Ravens Pull Off Trade Involving 2-Time Pro Bowler

Cam Jurgens trade
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The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens just pulled off a significant trade involving one of the NFL’s top centers.

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are trading two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore. Philadelphia will receive a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in return.

Ravens Make Big Move for Cam Jurgens

The Ravens had an obvious need at center, but Jurgens brings much more than a short-term solution. Schefter noted that the 27-year-old is under contract for the next four years while carrying just a $1 million salary-cap figure in 2026 and $4 million in 2027.

What the Cam Jurgens Trade Gets Each Side

That combination of talent, age and contract control helps explain Baltimore’s willingness to include a future second-round selection in the deal. For Philadelphia, the Eagles are moving a two-time Pro Bowler but adding a potentially valuable Day 2 draft asset in return.

This is another major NFL trade well ahead of the deadline, and Baltimore just made a sizable investment in protecting its quarterback.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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