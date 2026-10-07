The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens just pulled off a significant trade involving one of the NFL’s top centers.

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are trading two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore. Philadelphia will receive a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in return.

Ravens Make Big Move for Cam Jurgens

The Ravens had an obvious need at center, but Jurgens brings much more than a short-term solution. Schefter noted that the 27-year-old is under contract for the next four years while carrying just a $1 million salary-cap figure in 2026 and $4 million in 2027.

What the Cam Jurgens Trade Gets Each Side

That combination of talent, age and contract control helps explain Baltimore’s willingness to include a future second-round selection in the deal. For Philadelphia, the Eagles are moving a two-time Pro Bowler but adding a potentially valuable Day 2 draft asset in return.

This is another major NFL trade well ahead of the deadline, and Baltimore just made a sizable investment in protecting its quarterback.