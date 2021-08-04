Eastern Market delivers bad news for Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions fans who were looking forward to tailgating at Eastern Market prior to home games this season will need a Plan B.

Eastern Market announced earlier this afternoon that all Lions tailgating for 2021 has been cancelled due to short staffing:

All Detroit Lions tailgating at Eastern Market is canceled for the 2021-2022 season. Eastern Market does not have the staff capacity to host large-scale tailgating crowds. Alternative Parking: https://t.co/apWpbBcUYz Pregame Festivities at Ford Field: https://t.co/OE9ujmRB9a pic.twitter.com/BtF2q8XLwq — Eastern Market (@EasternMarket) August 4, 2021