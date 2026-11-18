Detroit Pistons rookie guard Ebuka Okorie left his G League debut midway through the first quarter Tuesday morning and was ruled out for the rest of the game with a left hip injury, Jacob Richman of MLive reported.

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Okorie had been on the floor for about five minutes for the Motor City Cruise when he took a hip-to-hip bump from Grand Rapids Gold guard Ryan Nembhard, Richman wrote. Okorie grabbed at his hip and went down. He got up in visible discomfort and asked for a substitution, and after a check from the medical staff he walked to the locker room.

RotoWire, citing Hunter Patterson of The Athletic, also reported the left hip injury and logged Okorie’s night at four minutes and two missed shots. Neither report carried a diagnosis, a severity grade or a return date, and the Pistons have not put out a timeline.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ebuka Okorie Had Not Played for the Cruise Until Tuesday

Tuesday was the first game Okorie had played since Detroit sent him down to the Cruise on Nov. 11. He had been on assignment for a handful of days without appearing in a game, and RotoWire reported that a right ankle sprain kept him out of Motor City’s meeting with the Noblesville Boom on Friday.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff framed the assignment as a way to get the rookie real minutes, telling reporters in Washington on Thursday that Detroit wanted to find him chances to play wherever it could. There was not room in the Pistons rotation to do it in the NBA.

A Slow Rookie Season for Detroit’s No. 17 Pick

Okorie, 19, was the 17th overall pick in the 2026 draft and reached Detroit through a draft-night trade after one season at Stanford. He has appeared in five games for the Pistons, averaging 4.0 minutes, 2.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, per ESPN.

The Gold went on to beat the Cruise 112-100 at Wayne State Fieldhouse and led 35-17 after the quarter Okorie left, according to the Cruise. The two teams play again in the same building Wednesday night at 7 p.m.