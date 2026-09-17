Detroit Lions Catch MASSIVE Break for TNF Matchup vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions caught a significant break less than an hour before Thursday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a hip injury during pregame warmups and has been ruled out against Detroit. Oliver had not appeared on Buffalo’s final injury report, making the development a complete surprise just before kickoff.

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The Bills officially announced Oliver’s injury, while the NFL’s final inactive list confirmed that Buffalo will be without one of the anchors of its defensive front.

Nobody wants to see a player get injured.

From a football standpoint, though, Oliver’s absence dramatically changes one of Detroit’s biggest concerns entering the night.

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Ed Oliver Absence Helps Detroit’s Battered Offensive Line

The timing matters because the Lions are already trying to survive with a makeshift offensive line.

Starting left guard Christian Mahogany and starting right tackle Blake Miller were both ruled out earlier this week, leaving Detroit with Ben Bartch and Larry Borom expected to step into larger roles. We detailed the problems created by those absences in the Lions’ final Week 2 injury report.

Oliver would have been one of the biggest problems for that group.

The 28-year-old defensive tackle has 30 career sacks and opened 2026 with five tackles and a fumble recovery in Buffalo’s win over Houston. His ability to penetrate from the interior can destroy run plays before they develop and create exactly the kind of inside pressure Jared Goff would prefer not to see with two starting linemen missing.

Now Buffalo has to replace him.

Detroit should notice.

Jahmyr Gibbs Should Be Busy

This already looked like a game in which the Lions needed to stay committed to Jahmyr Gibbs.

It looks even more obvious now.

Gibbs rushed 29 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns against New Orleans in Week 1, and Detroit’s ability to consistently run the football helped keep Goff from carrying the entire offense.

That needs to continue Thursday.

We already explained why Detroit cannot repeat its pass-heavy approach from its previous matchup with Buffalo. Goff threw for 494 yards and five touchdowns in that 2024 game, but Detroit rushed only 15 times and lost 48-42.

With Oliver gone, Detroit has even more reason to attack Buffalo between the tackles.

Run at the replacement defensive tackles. Make Buffalo’s linebackers tackle Gibbs for four quarters. Use the ground game to protect Borom, Bartch and the rest of Detroit’s reshuffled offensive line.

Detroit Just Got an Unexpected Opportunity

Oliver’s absence does not suddenly make Buffalo’s defense harmless.

Bradley Chubb and Greg Rousseau still present problems off the edge, and Buffalo defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has multiple ways to create pressure.

But losing Oliver removes one of the Bills’ most dangerous interior defenders minutes before kickoff.

For a Lions team entering Thursday night without two starting offensive linemen, that is a significant shift.

Detroit was already supposed to run the football.

Now the Bills just lost one of the players most capable of stopping them from doing it.

If Drew Petzing needed another reason to put the ball in Gibbs’ hands early and often, he just got one.