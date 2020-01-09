Edmonton sports writer suggests Ken Holland eyeing Andreas Athanasiou

Could Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou be poached by Ken Holland?

According to one sports writer based out of Edmonton, that’s a possibility.

Embed from Getty Images

Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal suggested that current Oilers GM Ken Holland, who cut his teeth on the job in Detroit for over 20 years, suggested that Holland could be looking to acquire the speedy forward from his old stomping grounds in the Motor City.

Embed from Getty Images

Though Athanasiou hasn’t exactly lived up to his 30-goal pace from last season (19 points in 36 games), he could prove to be a valuable asset for a team looking to make a playoff push like Edmonton, and the connection to Ken Holland can’t be overlooked.

He’s a restricted free-agent at year’s end, and has also had his name pop up in potential trade rumors.