39.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 9, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Edmonton sports writer suggests Ken Holland eyeing Andreas Athanasiou

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Edmonton sports writer suggests Ken Holland eyeing Andreas Athanasiou

Could Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou be poached by Ken Holland? According to one sports writer based out...
Read more
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Michigan RB Tru Wilson is leaving program

According to Michigan running back Tru Wilson, he has decided to transfer for his final season of NCAA eligibility. https://twitter.com/t_wilson003/status/1215381839730434048?s=21 In...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith defends Cavaliers coach John Beilein

Former Michigan Wolverines and current Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein got himself into the headlines this week after...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Could Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou be poached by Ken Holland?

According to one sports writer based out of Edmonton, that’s a possibility.

Embed from Getty Images

Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal suggested that current Oilers GM Ken Holland, who cut his teeth on the job in Detroit for over 20 years, suggested that Holland could be looking to acquire the speedy forward from his old stomping grounds in the Motor City.

Embed from Getty Images

Though Athanasiou hasn’t exactly lived up to his 30-goal pace from last season (19 points in 36 games), he could prove to be a valuable asset for a team looking to make a playoff push like Edmonton, and the connection to Ken Holland can’t be overlooked.

He’s a restricted free-agent at year’s end, and has also had his name pop up in potential trade rumors.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMichigan RB Tru Wilson is leaving program

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Edmonton sports writer suggests Ken Holland eyeing Andreas Athanasiou

Could Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou be poached by Ken Holland? According to one sports writer based out...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan RB Tru Wilson is leaving program

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Michigan running back Tru Wilson, he has decided to transfer for his final season of NCAA eligibility. https://twitter.com/t_wilson003/status/1215381839730434048?s=21 In 2019, Wilson carried the the...
Read more
College Sports

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith defends Cavaliers coach John Beilein

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverines and current Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein got himself into the headlines this week after a verbal gaffe during a...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan Wolverines coach John Beilein has been a disaster in the NBA

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein had it all in Ann Arbor. Regarded as one of the top bench bosses in college basketball,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: 2 former Detroit Lions head coaches could soon join forces

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is a candidate to become offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. If Caldwell were...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

4 professional Detroit sports teams break all-time record in 2019

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
For those of us who live and die with the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, and Detroit Pistons, 2019 was an extremely...
Read more

Montreal forward pays up for boarding Red Wings defenseman Mike Green

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green was boarded from behind by Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Cousins, who is now paying the price for it...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings 2020 All-Star jersey revealed [Photo]

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Jan. 25, St. Louis will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Today, the NHL All-Star jerseys were released and here is what the Detroit...
Read more

2 Detroit Red Wings named as ‘players who could move’ before trade deadline

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
We are still a month and a half away from the 2020 NHL trade deadline, but there has already been plenty of speculation as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.