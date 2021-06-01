Edmonton’s CFL team officially changes nickname

Sharing is caring!

For those of you (guilty as charged) who have followed the CFL over the years, you are certainly familiar with the franchise formerly known as the Edmonton Eskimos, who dropped that nickname last year following pressure on teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical nicknames.

Since eliminating the old nickname, Edmonton has been known as the Edmonton Football Team.

That is until Tuesday when the franchise officially revealed that their new nickname is the Elks.

