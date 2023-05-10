Eduardo Rodriguez dominates again as Detroit Tigers win their seventh series of the season

This afternoon the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-0 to secure a series win after winning Monday and losing Tuesday. The Tigers' win moves them into second place in the American League Central. Also, with the win, the Tigers moved to 15-5 against teams not in the American League East and their seventh series win of the season; they have won every series not against an American League East team.

Eduardo Rodriguez continues to dominate

Eduardo Rodriguez has been dominating over his last five starts entering today, and this start today was no different. Before today Rodriguez was 3-0 in his last five starts allowing just two earned runs in 34.2 innings of work. Today he went seven innings allowing just four hits and another start in which he didn’t allow a run; he walked two and struck out eight Guardians hitters. After today Rodriguez got his fourth win in that six-game stretch and extended his stats to two earned runs allowed in 41.2 innings of work and 41 strikeouts. After the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch had this to say about Rodriguez's start today.

“Today he was excellent, he pounded the strike zone only one inning where he walked back-to-back guys, he’s been really, really deliberated in the strike zone using his pitches, getting swing and miss getting ahead everything you want out of pitching.” – AJ Hinch

Eduardo Rodriguez's season stats after today

Eight starts

Four wins and two losses

1.57 ERA

9 ER

51.2 IP

47 K’s

0.79 WHIP

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers will now enjoy a day off as they will return home for a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners. They will also look to extend their series win streak against non-American League East teams and continue their climb up the American League Central standings. Rodriguez, who has been a must-watch when he pitches, is expected to make his next start next Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.