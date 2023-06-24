Eduardo Rodriguez throws a live bullpen session

Inside the Article:
Among the many injuries for the Detroit Tigers this season is Eduardo Rodriguez, who went on the Injured List after suffering a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger. It paused what was otherwise an outstanding start to 2023 for Rodriguez, who had a 2.13 ERA with 16 walks and 67 strikeouts across 67⅔ innings of work.
Rodriguez threw a live bullpen session prior to today's game
The good news is that Rodriguez is working his way toward a return to the mound for the Tigers.
Prior to today's game against the division rival Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Rodriguez threw three innings' worth of a live bullpen session. Beat writer Cody Stavenhagen indicated that the velocity for Rodriguez looked good:
Additionally, the injured Riley Greene stood in the batter's box for a portion of Rodriguez's session:
Wrapping It Up: Eduardo Rodriguez could return soon
The Tigers have made a dent in Minnesota's division lead despite falling to them in last night's series opener.
We hope that E-Rod can return to the lineup and continue the dominance on the mound that we saw from him earlier this year!