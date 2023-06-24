Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers News Reports

Eduardo Rodriguez throws a live bullpen session

By Paul Tyler
0
0

Among the many injuries for the Detroit Tigers this season is Eduardo Rodriguez, who went on the Injured List after suffering a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger. It paused what was otherwise an outstanding start to 2023 for Rodriguez, who had a 2.13 ERA with 16 walks and 67 strikeouts across 67⅔ innings of work.

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays
Apr 19, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez (57) reacts after they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Detroit Tigers 8-7. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rodriguez threw a live bullpen session prior to today's game

The good news is that Rodriguez is working his way toward a return to the mound for the Tigers.

- Advertisement -

Prior to today's game against the division rival Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Rodriguez threw three innings' worth of a live bullpen session. Beat writer Cody Stavenhagen indicated that the velocity for Rodriguez looked good:

Eduardo Rodriguez,Detroit Tigers

Additionally, the injured Riley Greene stood in the batter's box for a portion of Rodriguez's session:

Wrapping It Up: Eduardo Rodriguez could return soon

The Tigers have made a dent in Minnesota's division lead despite falling to them in last night's series opener.

We hope that E-Rod can return to the lineup and continue the dominance on the mound that we saw from him earlier this year!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson claps back at Twitter troll
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson claps back at Twitter troll

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was not having it when a Twitter troll tried to take a shot at him and the Detroit Lions!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.