Eduardo Rodriguez throws a live bullpen session

Among the many injuries for the Detroit Tigers this season is Eduardo Rodriguez, who went on the Injured List after suffering a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger. It paused what was otherwise an outstanding start to 2023 for Rodriguez, who had a 2.13 ERA with 16 walks and 67 strikeouts across 67⅔ innings of work.

Rodriguez threw a live bullpen session prior to today's game

The good news is that Rodriguez is working his way toward a return to the mound for the Tigers.

Prior to today's game against the division rival Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Rodriguez threw three innings' worth of a live bullpen session. Beat writer Cody Stavenhagen indicated that the velocity for Rodriguez looked good:

Additionally, the injured Riley Greene stood in the batter's box for a portion of Rodriguez's session:

Riley Greene stood in the box during Eduardo Rodriguez’s Live BP today pic.twitter.com/9edztkJvs9 — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 24, 2023

Wrapping It Up: Eduardo Rodriguez could return soon

The Tigers have made a dent in Minnesota's division lead despite falling to them in last night's series opener.

We hope that E-Rod can return to the lineup and continue the dominance on the mound that we saw from him earlier this year!