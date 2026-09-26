Eduardo Valencia Hits Walk-Off BOMB in Justin Verlander’s Final Start

You could not have scripted it any better.

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The Detroit Tigers entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in Justin Verlander’s final Major League game. With two outs, two strikes and Detroit down to its final breath, Eduardo Valencia launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall to complete an unforgettable comeback.

Tigers 4, Pirates 3.

Verlander goes out a winner.

Eduardo Valencia Delivers a Walk-Off BOMB

Detroit scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth against Pirates reliever Mason Montgomery.

After the Tigers trimmed the deficit to 3-2, Valencia stepped to the plate with a runner aboard and two outs. He quickly fell behind in the count, putting Pittsburgh one strike away from spoiling Verlander’s farewell.

Valencia had other plans.

The rookie hammered the two-strike offering to left field for his seventh home run of the season. The ball cleared the wall, Valencia rounded the bases and Comerica Park erupted as the Tigers poured out of the dugout to greet him at home plate.

DID IT FOR JV !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iBsZC0CFvA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 26, 2026

Valencia finished the game 1-for-5, but his only hit delivered his 19th and 20th RBIs of the season—and gave Detroit one of its most memorable wins of 2026.

Justin Verlander Goes Out a Winner

Verlander did not receive the pitching victory, but Saturday was never going to be remembered for the official decision beside his name.

In the 557th and final start of his career, Verlander gave Detroit 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out six, walked one and threw 91 pitches.

After recording the first out of the sixth inning, Verlander shared an emotional embrace with his daughter, Genevieve, before walking off the mound for the final time.

Verlander had insisted that he wanted to compete rather than make a ceremonial appearance. He accomplished that goal, leaving with Detroit trailing only 2-1 despite skipping most of the normal rehabilitation process.

The Tigers later fell behind 3-1 before mounting their ninth-inning charge.

A Storybook Finish at Comerica Park

The weekend had already included Verlander’s retirement speech, Genevieve’s ceremonial first pitch and an emotional final exit. Valencia then supplied the ending nobody knew was still coming.

Saturday’s opponent also provided a full-circle connection to Verlander’s Double-A debut, with former teammate Don Kelly managing the Pirates. Verlander began and ended his professional journey with Kelly watching from the field.

Detroit had officially cleared Verlander for his farewell start only days earlier. Nobody knew whether his body would allow him to survive one inning, three innings or anything beyond that.

He gave the Tigers 5.1.

Then Valencia gave him a win.

Justin Verlander’s legendary career ends with the Tigers celebrating at home plate.

Perfect.