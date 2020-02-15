Eight NHL coaches have been fired this season – Jeff Blashill isn’t one of them

This certainly won’t please anyone hoping for a chance behind the Detroit Red Wings bench.

Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau was handed his walking papers earlier this week, making him the astonishingly eighth NHL bench boss that’s been fired this season. And yet, Jeff Blashill remains in charge of the NHL’s worst team.

Despite the fact that Blashill’s team is dead last in the NHL not only in points, but in goals per game, goals against per game, and shots per game, GM Steve Yzerman hasn’t given any indication that a change will be forthcoming.

Of course, perhaps the most ideal candidate to take over Blashill’s position is Gerard Gallant, let go by Vegas earlier in the season and a good friend and former line mate of Yzerman.

Another potential candidate includes Peter Laviolette, who was fired by Nashville.

But for now, it looks as though Blashill’s job is safe – at least through the end of the season.