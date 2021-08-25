‘Electric Blue’ Detroit Lions concept helmet is perfect for the Dan Campbell era [Photo]

It is a new era for the Detroit Lions as Matt Patricia and his buddy Bob Quinn have been shown the door and Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have taken the reins.

So, what better way is there to welcome in a new era of Lions football than a new helmet?

Well, unfortunately, the Lions will be wearing the same helmets again in 2021 but thanks to designer Ted Hyman, we have a pretty sweet ‘electric blue’ concept helmet to dream about.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions wear these helmets, or are you good with what they currently wear?

BONUS CONTENT:

TOP 10 MOMENTS IN DETROIT SPORTS HISTORY

If you are from Michigan, you are most likely a fan of Detroit sports. Depending on your age, you have been able to see some of the great moments in sports history happen right here in Detroit. Whether it was watching Kirk Gibson hit a 3-run home run in the 1984 World Series or living through the “Bad Boys” winning back-to-back World Championships, Detroit fans have been able to celebrate some great moments.

Here is a list counting down the top 10 moments in Detroit sports history. Which moments do you think deserve to be on this list?

*These rankings are limited to the four major sports teams from Detroit.

Barry Sanders rushes for 2,000 yards

It’s no secret that over the years, the Detroit Lions have not given fans much to cheer about, especially when it comes to winning. That being said, Detroit fans were lucky enough to watch the greatest running back in NFL history, Barry Sanders, run the football up and down the field.

Though Sanders never had the chance to play in a Super Bowl, he did provide Detroit fans with one of the single greatest seasons in NFL history. In 1997, Sanders started off the season with a total of 53 rushing yards in his first two games, but following that it was classic Barry. In the next 14 games, Sanders rushed for over 100 yards in each game and finished the season with 2,053 total rushing yards.

It’s unfortunate the Lions could never put a great team around Barry. If anyone deserved to win a Super Bowl, it was him.

Magglio Ordonez hits home run to send Tigers to World Series

Personally, I have been a fan of the Detroit Tigers since 1985. Yep, that’s right, I became a fan the year AFTER they won the World Series! Ever since then the team had let me down time and time again, always coming up short of playing in a World Series.

On October 14, 2006, that all changed. It was the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and runners on first and second when Magglio Ordonez hit a majestic three-run walk-off home run to left field to send the Detroit Tigers to their first World Series since 1984.

Detroit Lions win the 1957 NFL Championship

I know it’s hard to believe, but the Detroit Lions were once considered a dynasty in the National Football League. In the 1950s, the team won three NFL Championships and was looked at as one of the best franchises in all of football.

The third and final NFL Championship came in 1957 when the Lions defeated the Cleveland Browns 59-14 in front of 55,263 fans at Briggs Stadium in Detroit. The Lions team featured some of the all-time greats including Joe Schmidt, Jack Christiansen, and Yale Lary. This was the last time the Detroit Lions even got a chance to play for a championship, let’s hope they can get another chance!

