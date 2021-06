Sharing is caring!

Leave it to one of the Manning brothers to come up with the best “dad joke” on Father’s Day!

This time it was former New York Giants QB Eli Manning who decided to troll the great Tom Brady with a joke about Brady’s not being able to beat the Giants.

Rather than giving it a way, here ya go!

Eli Manning taking a shot at Tom Brady on Father’s Day: “What is Tom Brady’s favorite wine?” “I CAN’T BEAT THE GIANTS!”pic.twitter.com/s3v3A8AM3Z — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 20, 2021